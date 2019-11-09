There’s a war going on at my mailbox, and I’m getting trounced.
I get tired of all the pitches, ads, solicitations and financial appeals that flow in each day.
Everybody wants to get their hands on my money, which is odd, because I don’t have any.
I don’t like to brag, but I’m often invited to fancy meals at the Saddle Club. I’m honored, of course. But at some point in the evening, the subject of financial planning might come up.
It bothers me that so many of the charitable requests come at the same time of year. Nonprofits and foundations need to extract commitments from us before the holiday season settles in.
There are so many decisions to make.
With the United Way, should I take another shot at the elegant car donated by Dinsdale Automotive? To have a chance at winning it, I need to contribute $5 a week.
Or should I buy a raffle ticket for the 2019 Chevy Silverado, also donated by the Dinsdales, that will be given out Friday at the Knight Dinner and Auction.
You’ve got to keep current with pledges and commitments.
With my church, I’ve got to stay up-to-date with the stewardship renewal, Diocesan Appeal and capital campaign. I like the beliefs behind those efforts. I just don’t like the glossy brochures used to kick off campaigns.
The list of offers we receive is endless.
A dental practice is offering a comprehensive exam for $24. No thank you. I’ve already got a dentist, and seated in his chair, I get to look at ducks playing in a lake.
Other letters congratulate me, telling me I’m pre-approved for a special Capital One Platinum Mastercard offer.
From my alma mater, I learn that the football team won’t win without me. We can’t let that happen.
A company called OneMain Financial is offering to loan me up to $10,000.
That might come in handy to pay my kids’ college loans.
Everything costs more than businesses say it will. We joined the Dollar Shave Club, which charges $7.38 a month.
My mailbox is stuffed with ads for life and burial insurance.
Some of them are pretty deluxe — no waiting period, full coverage immediately, no medical exam needed. It doesn’t get much better than that.
As kids, we read the back of cereal boxes. When we’re past 60, we read life insurance brochures while eating breakfast.
I have to admit that I’m impressed by AAA Life. They’ll keep standing by my spouse, even if something happens to me. Considering how many murder mysteries she watches, I think it’s quite likely that something will happen to me.
We get lots of mail from AARP. Half the letters we get start with the words, “Attention Medicare beneficiaries:”
Well-organized nonprofits become adept at obtaining support.
NET groups its supporters in many different ways. You can be a standard NET member. You can be an NET Sustainer Star. You can join PBS Kids Family. I’m sure there are other categories.
Listeners to religious and non-profit radio stations are forever enduring pledge drives.
We are not just supporters of those stations. It is a partnership, we are told, and a generous one at that.
A pet store advertises holistic, grain-free dog food. On a related topic, Budweiser brags that its products are free of corn syrup. Since when did grain and corn become the enemy?
In the weeks ahead, there will be no dropoff in the quantity of mail. Catalogs are calling attention to Christmas.
Before the end of the year, nonprofits will ask for tax-deductible gifts.
If those organizations knew me, they’d realize I don’t have a sharp accountant. A glance at any of my bank statements is gruesome reading.
There’s at least one letter we’ve received this month that is worth an enthusiastic response. That letter, from the Salvation Army, asks for help in providing struggling neighbors with nutritious food.
Anybody who’s visited the Salvation Army knows there are hungry people, and friendly volunteers who show up to serve them.
It’s not necessary to start up new organizations when existing ones are already doing good, important work,
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
