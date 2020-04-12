Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP NEAR 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD CAUSE DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL PEAK DURING THE LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON HOURS...AND SLOWLY DIMINISH BELOW WARNING CRITERIA SUNDAY EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&