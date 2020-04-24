Many actors are familiar to young people and old. We just know them for different reasons.
When people my age think of the “The Avengers,” John Steed and Mrs. Peel come to mind. To young people, “The Avengers” include Iron Man and Captain America.
When I hear of George Martin, I think of the guy who produced the Beatles. To hip young people, he’s the creator of “Game of Thrones.”
To those who remember the 20th century, James Garner is the charming actor from “The Rockford Files” and “Maverick.” To kids, he’s the old man in “The Notebook.”
Viewers of “Dragnet” were transfixed by a hammer pounding a sheet of metal, the trademark of a Mark VII production. Today, young people know more about Thor’s mystical hammer.
While I associate Martin Kove with “Cagney and Lacey,” most people know him as the Cobra Kai instructor in “The Karate Kid.”
If you’re old, Keith Richards is a member of the Rolling Stones. A teenager’s best chance of recognizing him is “Pirates of the Caribbean,” where he played Jack Sparrow’s father.
To me, Orson Bean was a witty talk show guest and a game show regular. More contemporary people remember him as the old guy on “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.”
We know Pat Carroll from a million old TV series. Many young people recognize her voice as Ursula the sea witch in “The Little Mermaid.”
I will always think of Peter Falk as Columbo. To my kids, he’s the man who reads to his grandson in “The Princess Bride.”
Sam Elliott has been around so long he was in “Mannix,” “Lancer” and “Gunsmoke.” But to modern-day viewers, he’s the grizzled old guy from “A Star is Born” and “The Ranch.”
I don’t have to tell people who Tom Selleck is. If you’re younger than 40, he courted Monica on “Friends.”
Instead of being a gifted comedian and filmmaker, Albert Brooks is the voice of Marlin in “Finding Nemo.”
Ed Asner is rightfully beloved for playing Lou Grant. Teenagers know him as the voice of old Carl Fredricksen in “Up.”
Young adults know Randy Newman as the guy who did the music for “Toy Story.” And Elton John is the guy from “The Lion King.”
Don Rickles isn’t the famous insult comic. He’s the voice of Mr. Potato Head in “Toy Story.”
I remember Bruce Lee for playing Kato on “Green Hornet.” Since his death, though, he’s become a certifiable legend.
When Gene Wilder’s name is mentioned, I think of his comedies with Richard Pryor. Lots of people, though, know him from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
After fading away for a while, some people get hot later in life.
I remember Jessica Walter as a guest star on numerous cop shows in the 1960s and ‘70s. Now she’s known for “Archer” and “Arrested Development.”
Some of us know Jessica Lange as a big 1970s film star. People who are more tuned in see her on “American Horror Story.”
I used to watch Stiller and Meara, going all the way back to the “Ed Sullivan Show.” Now Jerry Stiller is the guy from “Seinfeld.”
My wife and I know many British actors, such as Timothy Spall, Richard Griffiths and David Tennant, from watching “Masterpiece.” To younger viewers, they’re familiar from the “Harry Potter” films.
Similarly, Diana Rigg isn’t Emma Peel: She’s the old woman on “Game of Thrones.”
Angela Lansbury, Robby Benson, Jo Anne Worley, David Ogden Stiers and Jerry Orbach? They’re voices on “Beauty and the Beast.”
In my mind, Phil Harris is an old bandleader and radio star. Those who grew up on animated films know him as Baloo the Bear in “The Jungle Book.”
A lot of people associate Martin Sheen with “The West Wing.” To me, he was the young guy in “The Execution of Private Slovik.”
Dick Van Dyke and Mickey Rooney? They’re the codgers from “Night at the Museum.”
When confronted with Jeff Conaway, Christopher Lloyd and Danny DeVito, people my age think of “Taxi.”
To today’s young people, they are Kenickie from “Grease,” Doc Brown from “Back to the Future” and Frank Reynolds from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
We think of the Golden Age of Television as entirely different eras.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent.
