First it was toilet paper. Then Walmart customers started snapping up hair color.
“Now this thing is taking away our bacon,” says my son Bryan, who heard about a large pork plant closing in Sioux Falls.
The coronavirus has had quite an impact on our lives. So many things have changed.
Being confined to home has turned us all into a shaggy mess.
Until my daughter-in-law took her two sons to her parents’ this week, she hadn’t put on makeup for three weeks.
This week, I asked a woman if she could send us a picture of herself. She laughed at the idea, because she hasn’t had a haircut in six weeks. Her husband, thinking he was funny, took a picture of her and put it online. She was not amused.
Last week, my wife was not happy with me when I went out to do some interviews.
But, she told our kids, “He’s being good this week.”
She talks about me as if I’m a child.
While most of us are stir-crazy, some people are delighted to be working from home.
We get entertainment where we can.
“I have unleashed my robot vacuum and am immensely entertained by the silly thing,” says co-worker Kit Grode, who is doing her work at home. “It is getting stuck on everything. And the sad beeping is hilarious.”
You’d think our pets would be thrilled to have us home, but some of them are tired of us.
I’m spending more time on handwashing than I ever did before.
To be honest, I’m glad we’re not shaking hands anymore. When I interview people, I often overdo it with handshakes. I’m not always comfortable around people. On my way out the door, grateful that the whole thing is over, I sometimes shake hands with people twice. They must wonder about me.
I don’t really understand it, because I’ve been busy. But some people are bored.
They must be really tired of their jigsaw puzzles.
Many people are keeping a constant eye on coronavirus news online. They like to debate the finer points of ventilators, hospital beds and testing kits. On Facebook, arguments break out all the time.
The virus has changed us. Even people like me.
Up until recently, I was still going to the courthouse every day. With the heightened focus on hygiene, I became self-conscious about my lifetime habit of licking my fingers when I turn pages.
If you’ve been doing that for decades, it’s extremely hard to stop. It might be easier to go cold turkey on crack cocaine.
Very early in my marriage, I was told exactly what brand of toilet paper my wife found acceptable. These days, she’s not so picky.
Some of the jokes about toilet paper online are very funny.
“If I had stocked up, I’d think they were funnier,” my wife says.
People in Wisconsin should be satisfied. In that state, they produce both toilet paper and beer. That’s about all some people need.
Since we never go anywhere, some of us are not taking showers, shaving or changing our socks.
We’ve become barbarians.
There’s one big void in our lives.
I’ve always loved the scoreboard page in the sports section. But without any games going on, there’s nothing to read.
Thank goodness for the upcoming NFL draft. If not for draft speculation, we wouldn’t have anything to think about.
Other than worrying about our financial futures and our health, there’s not much going on.
All we really have to do is figure out how we’re going to spend our $1,200 and wonder when sports will return.
Although the coronavirus has given this area some unwelcome publicity, Fonner Park has brought us positive notice.
It’s neat that people around the world are betting on our horse races.
On Tuesday, ESPN.com included Fonner Park in something called “The Streak.”
Many young people are spending the time entertaining themselves online.
But some of them actually leave the house. Last week, I saw a group of teenagers walking home from Suck’s Lake, where they’d been fishing. That scene would have heartened Norman Rockwell.
I feel sorry for businesses that are suffering and lonely senior citizens.
I call my 92-year-old mother frequently to give her reports from the outside world.
All of the women in her nursing home have hair issues, because the hairdresser isn’t allowed in.
Not all of us are staring glumly out the window, longing to go outside. I’ve seen more people walking in my neighborhood than ever before.
The news is not all bad. Many people are making face masks at home. Even though churches are closed, area priests are still saying Mass each day, praying for victims of COVID-19.
My son, who lives in New York City, shares other good news. Every evening at 7, across the entire city, people loudly cheer for health care workers and first responders, In Benj’s neighborhood, people applaud the workers from Mount Sinai Medical Center as they leave work, heading for the subway. The roar is so loud we can hear it on the phone.
That, my friends, is inspiring.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
