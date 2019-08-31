If I were in charge of the fair, I would pay very close attention to Older Nebraskans Day. Not only are their needs predictable, but if they’re not satisfied with something, they’ll write letters to the editor.
Here are some other random observations about the Nebraska State Fair:
— The owner of Cactus Jacks and Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel should’ve had a race in one of the big puddles. Jeff Leo’s skill with a kayak is well-documented.
— The fair should use cattle dogs to herd people into buses.
— Little kids could watch a BMX stunt team all day. Then they go home and want to do the same thing in their driveway.
— They should have used some of 150 tons of sand at Team Sandtastic to dry up some of the flooded areas.
— At Older Nebraskans Day, the ritual is easy to follow. Because they’re old, they arrive early. During the show, the fairgrounds are eerily quiet, because everybody’s at the concert. When the show is over, concertgoers immediately get in line for lunch at the Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit.
Many also enjoy a hot beef sundae, or Thanksgiving in a bowl.
— The one-man band, Marc Dobson, has a nice personality. He’s the kind of performer who should be a staple.
— When you enter a concert, many of the people checking your bags are local police officers, deputies and state troopers.
— Hedrick’s Racing Pigs put on a good show.
— The work done by the volunteers is impressive and inspiring.
— Hardenbrook Concessions has been in business since 1913. After all that time, they must know what people like.
— Rules are rules, of course, but I always think it’s a waste of time to search the bags at Older Nebraskans Day concerts. People going to see the Platters are hardly a security threat.
— You can always count on marching bands, several times a day, to bring life to the State Fair.
— Yes, the menu changes somewhat. But some fair traditions are sacred. Like mini-doughnuts and funnel cakes.
— There is a vendor for people who don’t want anything deep-fried or on a stick — Boki European Street Food. The business mentions more than once on the outside of its trailer that it has fresh, healthy food.
— The best thing to bring to the fair is a casual attitude. Just drop in on some of the concerts that are always going on. If you bring that relaxed outlook, you can enjoy several good days at the fair. You never know what you might find.
— One of the goals of the volleyball tournament, I assumed, was to bring more people to the fair. Family members would come to watch the high school students play.
They should find a way to bring the volleyball tournament back to the fairgrounds. Maybe they should have the tournament outdoors. That would be a novelty.
— In a similar way, I think people will always long for one or two outdoor concerts. They’re a financial risk, but when they’re successful, they’re memorable and fun.
— Kids can always stumble upon something fun at the fair. Where else can you play with stingrays?
— The Fickle Chicks sell beverages and shaved ice. I wonder what makes them fickle.
— More parents should take advantage of the lower-priced carnival passes. Kids would enjoy unlimited carnival rides.
— The Coasters, Platters and Drifters have become what the Mills Brothers used to be — groups that went on forever.
Take Cornell Gunter, for instance. Gunter, who joined the Coasters in 1958, died in 1990. Charlie Duncan, a current member of the group, performed with Cornell Gunter’s Coasters for 27 years before Gunter died.
— If the fair can’t get the volleyball back, maybe they should have the cattle dogs play soccer against llamas, camels and draft horses. That’d be fun to watch.
All week, I saw lots of mentions of birthday cakes, but I never saw one.
Why am I never around when a birthday cake is being eaten?
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.