Some experiences define life in Grand Island.
Here are a few of those activities:
Running into somebody in the church parking lot in your haste to get to Tommy’s.
Buying tickets for a raffle in which the big prize is a shotgun.
Complaining about slow traffic on Stolley Park Road.
Buying cool beverages at Sonic.
Getting an invitation to a complimentary dinner and workshop at the Saddle Club.
Hunters checking out the new gun arrivals at G.I. Loan.
Wondering which underpasses are closed.
People complaining about trains blocking a crossing.
Arguing about whether a compost facility will smell.
Recalling how they bulldozed the ballfields years ago on land that is now State Fair parking.
Seniors flocking to the State Fair to get to an 11 a.m. concert.
Wondering which restaurant chain will come here next.
People passing out in their cars outside convenience stores.
Shoplifting at Walmart.
Having trouble getting settled in jail. Many criminals, faced with a long sentence, get into a dispute with other inmates.
These experiences are also common:
Fundraisers walking around Eagle Scout Lake on Saturday mornings.
Arguing about the number of police officers and firefighters.
Debating about whether the sound of a jake brake is a big deal.
Police complaining about people not locking their homes and cars.
Listening to debates about livestock washouts, TIFs and Northwest School District finances.
Lest we give a negative impression of Grand Island:
If you look around, you’ll see hairdressers providing free haircuts, volunteers serving meals at the Salvation Army and people teaching English to immigrants.
Not to mention TeamMates having lunch at area schools.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
