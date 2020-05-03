The Center for the Study of Child Care Employment (CSCCE) at the University of California - Berkeley estimates that approximately 2 million child care providers/early educators help shape the future of 12 million children in child care from birth to 5 years of age. In Nebraska, there are approximately 10,000 early childhood professionals caring for close to 160,000 children.
This year, Provider Appreciation Day is celebrated on May 8 to honor child care providers across the nation for the extraordinary work they do. This special day is intended to recognize all those who nurture, teach, and care for children in multiple settings across the country. Child care settings include school- and community-based preschools, Head Start programs, child care centers, and homes. It’s also important to note that over 75% of children live in households where all available parents are currently working.
Although Provider Appreciation Day is recognized every year in May on the Friday before Mother’s Day, it is important that we show our appreciation year-round for individuals who serve an important role in providing high-quality child care. We know that nurturing and responsive early care and education provides a solid foundation for children’s ongoing success. Research indicates that there is a direct link between caregiver training and quality of care, so to achieve a high quality of care, child care providers must receive suitable training and compensation.
The median hourly pay for child care workers in 2017 was $10.33 and the median annual income was $21,620. Child care providers’ wages are among the lowest in the country, and providers usually have no benefits. And now, because of the COVID-19 virus, many child care centers and homes have had to close their doors. As we slowly begin to return to less stressful times, my hope is that all providers will be able to return to their work of caring for our precious little ones.
If there is a child care provider that has made a difference in your life, or the lives of your children, please take a moment to show your gratitude for the care, education, and love they provide while you are at work.
Barbara Beck is an early childhood education instructor at Central Community College. She lives in Grand Island.
