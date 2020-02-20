Designing a property tax relief plan in the Nebraska Legislature reminds me of playing the card game Spoons with 48 other determined players. The monetary stakes are very high and there are not enough “spoons” to go around; every Nebraska resident, farmer, county and school district will be impacted in some format.
The Revenue Committee heard testimony Jan. 22 on a proposal to reduce the state’s reliance on property taxes to fund education by increasing state aid to public schools.
Introduced by the committee, LB974 would, over the next three years, reduce the percentage at which property is valued for school tax purposes while using up to 15 percent of state tax revenue to provide foundation aid per student to each school district.
Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the committee’s chairwoman, said the proposal, which she called “a work in progress,” would increase school aid by approximately $520 million over the next three years.
In addition to the proposed foundation aid, the bill would make several changes to the state’s school funding formula. It would limit school budget growth by tying it to the Consumer Price Index and reduce the amount that schools may levy for their special building funds.
Concurrent with the increase in state aid to schools, LB974 would reduce valuations of agricultural and horticultural land and real property for the purposes of taxes levied by school districts.
Farmland, currently valued at 75% of its actual value for school district tax purposes, would be reduced over a three-year period: 65% in 2020, 60% in 2021 and 55% in 2022 and after.
Real property would be valued at 95% of its actual value for school tax purposes for tax year 2020, 91% for 2021 and 87% for 2022 and after.
I stand steadfast to see this bill or a similar property tax relief proposal pass this year. Our hands will be played this week when LB974 as amended will be debated on General File.
Earlier in the month the Revenue Committee heard testimony on another property tax option, a proposed constitutional amendment that would repeal property, income, state and local taxes and require the Legislature to enact a consumption tax on goods and services.
LR300CA, introduced by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, would prohibit the state and all its political subdivisions from imposing any form of taxation other than a single-rate consumption tax and would require the Legislature to enact such a tax by Jan. 1, 2022.
If passed by the Legislature, the resolution would place the question on the November 2020 general election ballot.
Erdman said the tax would generate the same amount of revenue as current taxes. It would be paid by the first purchaser of any new good at the time of sale and on any service, he said, and businesses would collect and remit the tax to the state.
The proposed amendment also would prohibit the Legislature from granting any exemptions to the tax.
Erdman brought an amendment to the hearing that he said would leave the state’s excise tax on gasoline in place and allow local governments, such as counties and cities, to impose their own consumption tax with voter approval.
The committee took no immediate action on the bill.
I will be joining Grand Island area senators at a legislative coffee at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at The Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., in Grand Island. I will be holding a town hall meeting to discuss property tax ideas and bills at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at Pawnee Senior Center, 151 N. Oak St., in Genoa. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.
If you have any legislative concerns you would like to discuss, please feel free to contact me or my legislative staff. My email address is cfriesen@leg.ne.gov and the telephone number is (402) 471-2630. You are always welcome to stop by my office in the State Capitol.
