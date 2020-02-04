My “part-time” job has kicked into high gear. The 49 members of the Nebraska Legislature returned to Lincoln Jan. 8 to convene the second session of the 106th Nebraska Legislature. Major proposals to reduce property taxes and create a new business tax incentive program are expected to dominate the session. Other issues from last year’s agenda that senators may consider are prison reform, expansion of Medicaid coverage and workforce development.
During the first 10 legislative days, 482 new bills were introduced. Senators began general file and select file consideration of 2019 carryover bills in the mornings. Committee hearings are held in the afternoon and will continue through late February. The session will last 60 legislative days and is tentatively scheduled to adjourn April 23.
Live coverage of the legislative session is provided at www.NebraskaLegislature.gov, where citizens also may find information on bills, the legislative calendar and Nebraska state senators.
My priority this session is property tax relief. As a member of the Revenue Committee, I heard testimony Jan. 22 on a key proposal to reduce the state’s reliance on property taxes to fund education by increasing state aid to public schools.
Introduced in unison by six of the eight members of the committee, LB974 would, over the next three years, reduce the percentage at which property is valued for school tax purposes while using up to 15 percent of state tax revenue to provide foundation aid per student to each school district. The proposal, “a work in progress,” would increase school aid by approximately $520 million over the next three years.
In addition to the proposed foundation aid, the bill would make several changes to the state’s school funding formula. It would limit school budget growth by tying it to the Consumer Price Index and reduce the amount that schools may levy for their special building funds. The bill also would allow school districts that meet certain criteria to apply for transition aid, over a period of three years, if they have a budget shortfall of at least 1 percent.
Concurrent with the increase in state aid to schools, LB974 would reduce valuations of agricultural and horticultural land and real property for the purposes of taxes levied by school districts.
Farmland, currently valued at 75 percent of its actual value for tax purposes, would be valued at 65 percent for school tax purposes in 2020 and 55 percent for 2021 and after.
Real property would be valued at 95 percent of its actual value for school tax purposes for tax year 2020, 90 percent for 2021 and 85 percent for 2022 and after.
LB974 has a lot of moving parts. The bill is still being tuned-up and considered in committee. I suspect there will be a number of iterations before a final version can garner the 33 votes needed to pass. I don’t feel that this will be the final answer to property tax relief but it will start us down the right path.
As chair of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee we heard testimony Jan. 28 on a bill that would create a regulatory framework for an emerging industry — private individuals renting out their vehicles. I introduced LB996 to create a regulatory framework for an emerging industry peer-to-peer car sharing program.
LB996 would impose insurance and tax regulations on peer-to-peer car sharing programs, which connect consumers who want to temporarily use a vehicle with an eligible vehicle owner. This ensures that all companies implementing peer-to-peer car sharing programs operate on a level playing field.
Under the bill, a peer-to-peer car sharing program would assume the liability of the vehicle owner for any bodily injury or property damage to third parties, uninsured and insured motorist benefits, and personal injury prevention protection losses for the time period during which the vehicle is shared.
The program would not be liable if the vehicle owner makes a material, intentional or fraudulent misrepresentation or omission before the period in which the loss occurred or acts in concert with a driver who failed to return a vehicle. Finally, the bill would impose a sales and use tax on the vehicle owner for each rental transaction. The committee has taken no action on the bill.
If you have any legislative concerns you would like to discuss, please feel free to contact me or my legislative staff. My email address is cfriesen@leg.ne.gov and the telephone number is (402) 471-2630. You are always welcome to stop by my office, room 1110, in the State Capitol.
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson represents District 34 in the Nebraska Legislature.
