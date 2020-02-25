The property tax relief bill made its much ballyhooed debut before the entire body of the Legislature last week. Lawmakers debated LB794 on Feb. 19 and 20. The bill intended to reduce the state’s reliance on property taxes to fund education by increasing state aid to public schools.
Introduced by the Revenue Committee, LB974 would, over three years, provide an estimated $500 million in property tax relief, reduce the percentage at which property is valued for school tax purposes while using up to 15% of state tax revenue to provide foundation aid per student to each school district.
Nebraska ranks among the lowest in terms of state funding for public K-12 education, which has resulted in high property taxes for all Nebraskans. LB974 would reduce that overreliance on property taxes to fund public schools without cutting school funding.
LB974 would reduce valuations of agricultural and horticultural land and real property for purposes of taxes levied by school districts.
Farmland, currently valued at 75% of its actual value for tax purposes, would be valued at 65% of its actual value for school tax purposes for tax year 2020, 60% for 2021 and 55% for 2022 and after. Real property would be valued at 95% of its actual value for school tax purposes for tax year 2020, 91% for 2021 and 87% for 2022 and after.
At the same time, the proposal would use an increasing percentage of net state tax collections to provide schools with foundation aid. For the school fiscal year 2022-23, foundation aid would amount to approximately $2,341 per student.
In addition to other proposed changes to the state’s school funding formula, the proposal would limit school budget growth by tying it to the Consumer Price Index.
The proposal contains several provisions that are intended to ensure that schools do not lose funding. LB974 would allow school districts that meet certain criteria to receive transition aid, over a period of three years, if they have a budget shortfall. LB974 would allow certain districts, by a two-thirds majority vote of their boards, to raise their levies to make up for lost revenue caused by any short-term adjustment the Legislature may make to the school funding formula.
The proposal also would allow districts that have commenced projects using their special building fund to continue to levy enough to pay for those projects.
After three hours of general file debate, the Legislature moved on without taking a vote. Per a practice implemented by the Speaker, supporters of the bill must demonstrate sufficient support to overcome a filibuster before the measure will be scheduled for additional debate.
Although LB974’s first appearance did not finish with a vote, I do feel that there is enough support to bring it back to the floor for a second round of three hours debate with a vote that would require 33 votes to move forward. Sen. Linehan has indicated that she will meet with the opposition and see if changes are warranted. Rural senators will listen carefully to their urban counterparts as issues relating to a $300 million request from UNMC for the development of an all hazards training and clinical facility and the 2019 business tax incentives proposal (revised to make it more attractive to rural Nebraskans) are debated in the near future.
I will be joining Grand Island area senators at a legislative coffee on Friday, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m. at The Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. I will be holding a town hall meeting to discuss property tax ideas and bills on Monday, March 2, at 7 to 8 a.m. at Pawnee Senior Center, 151 N. Oak St. in Genoa. Everyone is welcome and invited to attend.
If you have any legislative concerns you would like to discuss, please feel free to contact me or my legislative staff. My email address is cfriesen@leg.ne.gov and the telephone number is (402) 471-2630. You are always welcome to stop by my office in the State Capitol.
Curt Friesen of Henderson represents District 34 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.