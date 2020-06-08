Small Business Administration relief programs that are being offered due to the coronavirus pandemic include the Paycheck Protection Program. Now extended timeframes for potential forgiveness of those loans have been signed into law by the President and terms have been enhanced for the program, where more than $100 billion remains to be disbursed. Small businesses may continue to apply for the PPP program through most lending institutions.
New legislation has changed the PPP program to:
— Extend the loan forgiveness period from 8 weeks to 24 weeks.
— Reduce the portion of the loan that must go to payroll costs from 75% to 60%;
— Increase the repayment period (for loans that are not fully forgiven) from 2 years to 5 years on PPP loans made after the legislation.
— Allow payroll tax deferral for PPP recipients; and,
— Extend the timeframe in which businesses can spend loan funds from June 30 to December 31.
These are welcome changes for small businesses, especially those in the restaurant industry and on our main streets, many of whom have struggled to meet state and local re-opening guidelines, retain employees and meet the repayment period.
Barely two months after it was launched, the PPP has emerged as one of the most consequential, impactful and successful federal disaster response efforts in history. Since April 3, the day the PPP launched, more than 4.5 million potentially forgivable loans have been approved. These loans collectively are worth more than half a trillion dollars and have already helped 190,760 distressed small enterprises cover two months of payroll and other fixed expenses in the Region 7 states of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa as of May 30, 2020.
The SBA has also aside $10 billion of the Round 2 CARES Act funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to be lent exclusively by Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).” CDFIs provide critically important capital access and technical assistance to small businesses from rural, minority and other underserved communities, especially during this economically challenging time. CDFIs in Region 7 include AltCap and the LiftFund.
In addition, in March, the SBA announced the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)a traditional SBA program, would be available to businesses that suffered economic fallout from the pandemic. As of April 15, that money is now available only to agricultural concerns due to limited funding. The SBA has been on the front lines of the federal government’s response to this global pandemic and stands ready to assist in a vigorous recovery. More information on these and other SBA assistance programs can be found on the web at www.sba.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.