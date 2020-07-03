Until this week, I had no idea that pigs can roar loudly, run fast and turn on a dime.
Their motherly instincts are also impressive.
I’ve gotten quite an education by reading “The Real James Herriot: A Memoir of My Father.” The 1999 book was written by Jim Wight, whose famous veterinarian father, Alf Wight, wrote under the pseudonym James Herriot.
Jim Wight, who became a veterinarian himself, writes about going on rounds with his father in 1950s England.
“In those days, with home-cured bacon still figuring prominently in the Yorkshire country person’s diet, there were many local smallholders with ramshackle sheds at the bottom of their gardens that housed huge, fat sows,” Wight writes. “These formidable animals did not appreciate needles being driven into their bodies and were especially aggressive when their piglets required treatment.”
Experience had made Wight’s father a skillful vet.
“Large sows possess a fine set of teeth but my father, who seemed to have no fear of them, would enter their domain, armed simply with a board or an old broom and skillfully inject them, despite their savage barks of protest,” Wight writes.
“When the piglets needed attention, the sow would be tempted outside with some food and the door locked, enabling the vet to carry on with his work in safety.”
Wight writes that “the pig has been described as a difficult animal to treat, one that ‘responds vociferously to the mildest of restraint.’ This is certainly true and piglets are endowed with stupendous vocal chords from the moment they are born. I spent many an hour in my youth, helping my father inject squealing piglets, while outside, the enraged mother sow, driven on by the deafening noise of her offspring, furiously attacked our shaky refuge. My sole aim throughout these ear-splitting sessions was to establish an escape route should the colossal sow blast her way into the building.”
When Wight was about 15, his father asked him to inject a sow. “Quivering with terror, I shot the needle into her leg. The vast pig erupted from the straw with a roar and I vaulted back out of the pen, my needle still protruding from her thigh. I received a severe dressing down,” Wight wrote.
His father yelled, “You’ll never make a vet if you run away from your patient!”
The son responded that he didn’t want to lose a leg. “Have you seen the size of those teeth?” he asked.
“You have got to get in and out quickly,” the father replied. “It’s no good being frightened of the bloody things.”
Years later, Wight was surprised to find a newspaper picture of his father chasing a pig. He figured the picture was probably staged for the benefit of the newspaper.
His father, he wrote, “would have been the first to say that there is no future in chasing pigs; they can run at amazing speeds and possess superb body swerves. The only way to catch them is by the deployment of cunning tactics.
“My father and I often had to inject dozens of lively pigs at one time,” Wight wrote. “When confronted by a pink, squealing wave hurtling around a yard, he would corner them with a large gate. Once trapped in a tight corner, the pigs would scream loudly and he would say, ‘Wait, they’ll calm down in a minute.’ He was always right. All at once the noise would stop and the pigs would freeze. He would then inject them all, using a multi-dose syringe, and hardly a pig would move. Simple.”
In other places, I’ve read about a hog’s intelligence. Some say the animal is smarter than a dog, and in the brains department ranks behind only chimps, dolphins and elephants.
But not all of a pig’s traits are admirable. They are aggressive, and their cuisine would make any human squeamish. Their treatment of piglets is not always loving.
There’s a reason that people describe a complete mess as a “pig’s breakfast.”
I don’t think I’d like to have breakfast with a pig.
Except as bacon.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.