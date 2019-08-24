Emily Soderman is the person who brought frozen pickle juice to Grand Island.
Soderman is the longtime bookkeeper and concession manager at Island Oasis.
Nine or 10 years ago, she was in Omaha watching her oldest grandson play baseball.
Soderman took her granddaughter to the concession stand. The girl wanted a cup of pickle juice, priced at 25 cents.
Coincidentally, Soderman knew the woman running the concession stand, who she had taught at Centura. Her old student told her the pickle juice was a big seller.
Soderman came back to Island Oasis and told two young managers to start saving the pickle juice. “We’re going to make frozen pickle juice,” she said. “And they looked at me like I was crazy.”
But the product “just took off,” Soderman said.
Over the next two or three years, people would ask, “Are you going to have that frozen pickle juice this season?”
Little kids might show up on Island Oasis’ opening day and ask for pickle juice.
Soderman tells them they will. But they have to sell a jar of pickles first.
Island Oasis collects the juice from jars of kosher dill. Those pickles are sold at the water park for 75 cents each.
It takes about a week each season to empty a jar of pickles and salvage the juice, which is put into 2-oz. cups and frozen.
You can get 20 or 25 cups of juice from each gallon jar of pickles. “If it gets really hot, we’ll run out.”
Frozen pickle juice is probably most popular with kids. “But I think there must be parents that buy it,” Soderman said.
This summer, Island Oasis made $280 from the sale of pickle juice.
It’s all profit, Island Oasis manager Diane Miller says. If the juice wasn’t sold to customers, it would be poured down the drain.
If you buy frozen pickle juice, don’t let it melt. You’re supposed to lick it while it’s frozen.
After an initial burst of pickle flavor, you’re left with one dominating taste — salt.
Miller thinks pickle juice is a thirst quencher. It puts the salt back in your body, she says. It might even have other benefits, such as curing leg cramps.
Soderman thinks kids got interested in pickle juice because they had 25 cents left in their pockets, and they felt they had to spend it. “They don’t want to go home with any money.”
So they try pickle juice once or twice. “And then you get the taste for it,” Soderman says.
Can kids at Island Oasis buy anything else for a quarter? “They can get one AirHead,” she says.
My friend Melora Mahan likes pickles, but has no interest in pickle juice.
Pickles are meant to be a condiment — something to include in a sandwich, she says.
The juice is simply meant to prevent pickles from spoiling.
“It’s not a Popsicle,” she says.
I feel the same way. I had no interest in drinking pickle juice.
I can see why people grow to like it, though. Salt, I believe, is the main reason people enjoy potato chips, popcorn and peanuts.
You can now buy frozen pickle juice at other locations in Grand Island, such as the Veterans Athletic Complex. It’s also available at a soccer complex in Kearney and at Duncan Field in Hastings. Soderman doesn’t know if frozen pickle juice entered the Tri-Cities through Grand Island or if it arrived in Hastings and Kearney independently from Omaha.
My natural personality is sour enough that I don’t need pickle juice. I’m not going to start treating it like fine wine.
I suspect, though, that it’s good for you.
In addition to detecting a salty feeling on your lips, you notice that you feel better — the way you do after eating healthy foods.
Frozen pickle juice might also enhance your kissing ability, because it just naturally makes you pucker.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.