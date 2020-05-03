It’s kind of a rough time for us human beings right now.
But for most of the animal kingdom, things couldn’t be better.
Sure, the housecats are more than ready to get their subjects out of the house more often so that they can rule their world 24/7 without our additional presence distracting them.
But this COVID-19 pandemic is working out OK for most other animals.
With humans sheltering in place around the world — or should be sheltering in place — the animal kingdom has had a chance to expand its boundaries.
Deer are wandering around cities in Japan.
According to Newsweek, “Kashmiri goats have moved into the Welsh town of Llandudno.” I never knew that one Led Zepplin song was about goats and I have no idea how you pronounce the name of that town, but the nice thing about being stuck at home is there is plenty of time to educate yourself about these important matters.
Other news reports of animals hanging out in cities include wild boars in Barcelona, which come to think of it sounds like a solid sports franchise name — the Barcelona Wild Boars.
Newsweek also reported that “animals in South Africa have also been making the most of lockdown. In the Kruger National Park, lions were photographed sleeping on roads and wild dogs were playing on golf courses.”
I know plenty of humans who are itching to get out onto a golf course. Sorry that wild dogs beat you to it.
Closer to here, mountain lion sightings became almost common in Boulder, Colo., during early April with that city shut down. That’s one animal that I would hope knows how to social distance if I ran into it.
With people still out and about in Grand Island, nature hasn’t had a chance to take over.
That’s probably a good thing. There are already enough fat squirrels in my neighborhood who aren’t afraid of humans and love to taunt the housecats that stare out at them through a door.
There’s no need for them to expand their territory and become even more brazen. A fat squirrel pandemic is the last thing we need to deal with right now.
The geese already feel like they can go wherever they want. Ducks are already a common sight in my neighborhood.
I suppose the turkeys can head into town, but other than that the options for nature invading Grand Island aren’t that great.
The coronavirus-related shutdowns have also reminded us humans how valuable animals are as companions and entertainment.
As the weather has turned nicer, I firmly believe that dogs may be as fit as they’ve ever been with the number of them that I witness taking their owners out for a walk each and every day.
Zoos have set up webcasts to allow people to experience their animals while their facilities are shut down.
The penguins set loose to explore Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium in March is still among my favorite videos from this pandemic.
And with the increased amount of indoor time taking place right now, nature shows on Netflix have been steadily viewed from my way-too-long list.
There’s nothing like a good 50-minute episode of a nature series to take your mind off the latest depressing news.
I still haven’t had the chance to view this “Tiger King” series that I keep hearing so much about, but I assume it’s a spinoff of Disney’s live-action “The Lion King.” I’ll get to that eventually.
So while we humans continue to battle to get COVID-19 outbreaks under control, animals will continue to have their day in the sun.
Especially those lions sunning themselves on a road in South Africa.
Dale Miller is a sports writer (and news temp during the current lack of sports) for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
