Anybody else feel like March was the longest month of their life?
Or that April shapes up to be twice as long?
The staggering numbers from the coronavirus pandemic continue to grow.
The economic toll hurts more and more people.
And what of our nation’s mental health? People are facing numerous sources of stress and aren’t able to have their usual interpersonal connections with the outside world.
That’s not even mentioning what happens when people are losing loved ones and can’t even hold a funeral because of the risk from COVID-19. That disruption of the grief process will have lasting effects.
Going a little stir-crazy myself, I came to a lighthearted but shocking realization while practicing good stay-at-home behavior.
For the first time in my life, I was jealous of a cat.
For those who aren’t aware, I am a dog person but, during a weak moment, caved in when the offspring wanted a family cat.
It has been almost two years since Weasel weaseled his way into our family, and he has regularly reminded me of why I am a dog person.
But during these strange and serious times, I prefer his lifestyle. Actually, I realized that I am starting to live his lifestyle.
You can find either of us napping at odd times throughout the day (and night) in odd positions on odd surfaces throughout the house.
We both start to randomly make loud noises whenever we think that we are hungry. But only the cat is semi-successful at getting someone to feed him after these yowling outbursts.
I am left to my own survival skills in obtaining food — which I am doing way too often. If these steps are required for us to remain mainly homebound for several more months, I may rotate through every possible snack known to humankind.
Both of us have whiskers that seem a little too long on most days.
The cat thinks he is a vicious predator. He regularly bangs against the glass door whenever he sees a squirrel in the yard or a large dog being walked down the street.
But once he gets outside on his cat leash and harness, he crouches down and nearly buries himself in the yard whenever a loose leaf blows by. He shows why the phrase “scaredy cat” was invented.
After being cooped up inside, I am raring to get out to go for a run. I may actually be looking forward to yardwork for the first time in my life this spring.
Yet, whenever I do venture outdoors, I’m crouching down and nearly burying myself in the yard whenever somebody coughs a block away.
However, I think I may be handling this situation better than the cat. He seems to be even more stir-crazy than I am due to having the whole family around the house most of the time.
Or else he’s using that as an excuse to do cat things.
The towel that disappeared from the bathroom floor that was found in the litter box? Not cool, dude.
And as Weasel has neared the age of 3, his curiosity has only grown. His occasional attempts to get into drawers and cupboards have become a nearly incessant obsession.
If anything mysterious ever happens to me, please call the Grand Island Police Department and tell them to investigate the cat.
The cupboard placed well above the oven that was the location of all non-kid friendly things when the offspring were younger?
Now it isn’t an uncommon sight to see the cat on his hind legs on top of the oven, fully outstretched and using his front legs to open the cupboards to peruse the contents and knock several of them out.
Amusing? Maybe.
But can you wake up some morning to find matches and lighter fluid sitting atop your oven and not worry that your cat has evil, evil plans for you?
I will continue living this lifestyle as long as I must until that wonderful day when these steps are no longer necessary. Yet I really, really hope that the cat and I can come to a truce sooner rather than later and the similarities end.
Dale Miller is a sports writer (and news temp during the current lack of sports) for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
