How much longer will Northwest Public Schools be Grand Island’s other public school district? Nearly 1,000 parents choose to option their children into the Northwest school system. Almost all of them are from the Grand Island school district. Northwest is a wonderful school system. The classes Northwest has to offer are top notch, including sports, music, theater and FFA. Those are just a few. It is easy to see why so many parents choose Northwest and its four elementary buildings, with Chapman having a preschool.
What is the problem? Unfortunately, the growth of Grand Island has been a huge drain on the Northwest resources for tax revenue. Next would be option enrollment, which is devastating to the Northwest revenue source. Can’t forget the business plan with the potential to cost the district millions. Last, Northwest’s lack of ability to find ways to work with Grand Island Public Schools over annexation and the impact that is making on the farmers and landowners of the Northwest district.
The growth of Grand Island itself is not a bad thing. Grand Island Public expanding with it every time is a big issue. It would be hard to say many hundreds of millions of dollars of developed agricultural land has been removed from the Northwest tax base. The Capital Heights area and west of Highway 281 alone would be worth well over a billion dollars in tax base. Northwest is left with fewer and fewer farm acres to pay the taxes to keep Northwest open and educating about 440 district students and about 1000 option students from GIPS.
Option enrollment was to allow close to an equal number of students to attend other districts. Most all districts have a small number of option students. That way, with so few it would not be a burden if you have a few more than you have leaving.
Every school district was to adopt option policies and student acceptance standards. The Northwest board never voted to allow any option students to attend Northwest. Northwest never set any acceptance numbers as required by Northwest policy. That means the acceptance number is zero. So the question is, without approval as Northwest is required to have, what is the status of the option students in Northwest now? Northwest is about to adopt the 2019-2020 school year budget. Can they? The board is required to get taxpayers’ approval through formal board discussion and action to take in nearly 1,000 option students and to spend the millions of Northwest tax dollars to subsidize that large of an option program.
Grand Island has nearly 10% of its students in Northwest. The state and the Northwest taxpayers are funding close to 10% of the Grand Island Public Schools budget. Almost 70% of the Northwest student population are Grand Island option students. Board member Zach Mader said at the August board meeting Northwest taxpayers are subsidizing the option program at least $2,000 per student. Last year, Northwest had a net 826 option students. If Zach is right, the Northwest taxpayers paid almost $2,000,000 to subsidize option students last year. The request to the state for option funding was over $7,000,000 last year. It is over $8,000,000 this year. Northwest taxpayers have subsidized option from 2004. That is 15 years, so $25-30 million and never a Northwest board vote to authorize the option students or the taxes from the Northwest taxpayers to subsidize option.
The business plan for Northwest is made up of 50% state option money and 50% from the Northwest taxpayers. That sounds like a good plan until the state changes its formula. The last time they changed the option formula cost the Northwest taxpayers $2,000,000.The last legislative session they were discussing reducing that formula even more. Thankfully, that didn’t happen. When Northwest votes to have a number of option students and the board accepts them, you are stuck with them even if the state reduces the option funding formula and you have to pick up those costs. Northwest at any time could see an increase of millions in taxes if the state lowers the formula. GIPS is funded on property taxes. That is stable and predictable. Northwest is only funded around 50% by property taxes. They have 50% of their revenue dependent on what the state does with option funding. The plan could end up costing the Northwest taxpayers millions more than the millions we are subsidizing option now. That is a horrible plan, and terrible management.
Northwest keeps saying we can’t work with GIPS about annexation. Why not? The Northwest taxpayers are paying almost $2,000,000 yearly to educate nearly 1,000 GIPS residence students as Northwest option students, according to Northwest board member Zach Mader. Northwest and GIPS are required to discuss how GIPS moving the district boundries with Grand Island’s annexation will affect the Northwest taxes and schools. It is to address where those students will attend school. It is to look at what do those people consider they are, Northwest district or GIPS. How has that been addressed?
So will the Northwest board vote to continue to allow a net 826 kids optioning into Northwest and also tax the Northwest taxpayers whatever those costs would be, if that is $2 million or $4 million? This needs to be discussed at a few board meetings. The public has a right to know what option is going to cost them. They need to let the Northwest board know what they want. Northwest has tried to pass bonds to add classrooms. They have all failed. The reason is the Northwest taxpayers get it. They are tired of paying to educate Grand Island students. They built Northwest so that wouldn’t happen again. They see Grand Island has taken over a billion dollars in tax base. They see the Northwest board is doing nothing to stop the incredible loss in tax base in the Hall County portion. If there is going to be two public school districts serving this town, that will be up to GIPS. They know Northwest is paying millions to stay alive and the Northwest taxpayers are just about to their end. Northwest and GIPS need to resolve that point.
The Northwest taxpayers need to know if Northwest is going to be able to share in commercial and residential development and that growth. If not, then we don’t have to pretend any more and start to make plans to dissolve the Northwest district. Northwest taxpayers don’t need to spend millions more every year knowing it is for nothing, that GIPS is defunding Northwest.
