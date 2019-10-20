There can be too much of a good thing.
That is especially true of things related to holidays or seasonal celebrations.
If you enjoy a holiday or something that is only around a certain time of year, stretching out the time that you can do that only makes natural sense, right?
You think so until you see parents sipping on their Octoberfest beers while their children are yelling out their Christmas wishlists to Santa Claus as fireworks are booming overhead.
The one exception to this is Peeps. Peeps could have stayed in their lane and been part of one holiday, but their expansion to a year-round treat was necessary. Yes, the Boxing Day Peeps may seem like a stretch, but even Canadians need sugary, marshmallowy pure goodness to make up for their alleged bacon.
This time of the year the “too much of a good thing” theme really hits.
I don’t know who is in charge of the pumpkin promotions department, but they have really earned their money.
It used to be that October and Halloween season just mean the mass execution of pumpkins by knife-wielding adults to make jack-o’-lanterns. Some had intricate designs. Some carved by adult me looked like they had rudimentary shapes that had been designed by 3-year-old preschoolers who are still trying to figure out the wild world of triangles.
But those in the pumpkin industry have drastically expanded things during this century.
For the record, I’m not pumpkin-phobic. I enjoy a nice slice of pumpkin pie to go along with my whipped cream on Thanksgiving.
I ate those little pumpkin-shape candies that must grow if you plant candy corn because they taste exactly the same.
However, the pumpkin-flavored this, that and the other that pop up whenever October rolls around is out of control.
Who are you people who buy all of this stuff and create a demand for more, more, more?
Pumpkin beer holds a special place in my personal beer purgatory rating system one level above Schlitz Ice.
Pumpkin cereal is there for those who can’t start a fall morning without something with that distinct flavor. Wash it down with a nice mug of pumpkin hot chocolate.
Hummus is another one of those trends that has exploded that never really entered my diet. So I’ve missed out on pumpkin pie dessert hummus.
I leave my humming to when my children have friends in the car and 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up” comes on the radio and I’m trying to spare them extreme parental embarrassment by belting along to Linda Perry.
Pumpkin marshmallows and pumpkin ice cream certainly can lead to pumpkin-shaped cavities.
I’m so exhausted by all this pumpkin that I need a drink. Pour me something with Baileys Pumpkin Spice in it.
Some pumpkin products preceded the recent trend, so they deserve a pass. I’m looking at you, pumpkin pie Blizzards.
I’m completely unsure about the left side or the right side of the pumpkin pie Kit Kats.
If you go for your workout and can’t recover without a little pumpkin, there are pumpkin spice protein bars and peanut butter to help you refuel.
Or put some pumpkin spice cream cheese spread on your pumpkin spice bagel.
Haven’t we overdone the pumpkin by now?
We are on the verge of the ImPumpkinable Whopper, the Toasted Pumpkin Chalupa or the McPumpkin Rib from the mad scientists that make up our fast food menus.
It’s time to call a halt to this trend. Let’s take it up to the highest levels of our government if we must — our pumpkin-hued president.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.