Nebraska has reached a turning point in the fight against COVID-19. It’s the point when we must mobilize all the tools available to us — the point when we must continue to support not only our health care system, but also our public assistance programs, which will play a key role in helping our state speed up recovery from COVID-19.
One of the most important lessons learned from the recession of 2008 is that we must move quickly to help families pay their bills and encourage a rebound of consumer demand once the public health crisis passes. Federal food programs, such as SNAP, WIC and school meals, will be critical to addressing hunger and food insecurity during this crisis, and in the days and months that follow. Along with other economic security programs, they can help to lessen the impact of a recession on Nebraska’s working families.
As a state senator, I am joining our state’s leading advocates in the anti-hunger, child welfare, and education fields to ask the governor to take aggressive action to protect the nearly quarter-million Nebraskans grappling with hunger.
Nebraska must take advantage of the provisions that remain available under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to safeguard and streamline access to SNAP benefits and other key food assistance programs. We need to send a clear message that our state is prepared to use all available measures in its continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the governor’s leadership, Nebraska has already taken up several of these options. However, one of the best opportunities we have to connect families with the food they need is still not in place. In fact, we have an opportunity to bring an additional $53.5 million in food assistance directly to Nebraska’s children and families who need it most.
Under the Families First Act, Nebraska can now provide SNAP benefits to households with children who attend a school that’s closed and who would otherwise receive free or reduced-price meals. This option is called Pandemic EBT or P-EBT.
As of May 20, Nebraska still lags behind the national response to food insecurity during this pandemic. Thirty-one other states have already accessed the P-EBT program for the benefit and safety of their residents. As other states moved quickly to provide greater access to food for children and families through P-EBT, Nebraska families are still struggling to make ends meet.
Time is of the essence. The well-being of those most at risk depends on collective action. We need leadership that is both courageous and compassionate. I commend the steps the administration has taken so far, and I urge Gov. Ricketts to do even more by directing the submission of a P-EBT plan for our state.
We can defeat the COVID-19 outbreak by ensuring all Nebraskans are able to meet their basic needs now and in the months to come.
The writer, of Omaha, represents Legislative District 20 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.