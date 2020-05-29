Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 945 PM CDT FRIDAY. * AS OF 9 AM CDT THURSDAY, HALL COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT ALTHOUGH WATER LEVELS CONTINUE TO GRADUALLY DROP FROM FLOODING RAINS SEVERAL DAYS AGO, THERE REMAINS ENOUGH STANDING WATER AND RURAL ROAD ISSUES TO JUSTIFY THE EXTENSION OF THIS FLOOD ADVISORY INTO FRIDAY. * FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF NORTHEASTERN HALL COUNTY, NORTH OF THE CITY OF GRAND ISLAND. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES... MOORES CREEK, SILVER CREEK, WARM SLOUGH AND PRAIRIE CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&