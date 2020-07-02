Over the past few months, Grand Island has faced numerous challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis. As our community has adjusted to a new normal, I’ve been fortunate to stay connected by participating in regular online meetings with local officials, nonprofit organizations and business leaders. These groups and individuals have gone above and beyond in assisting our community during the pandemic, and they deserve our gratitude and continued support in the coming months.
Additionally, I’ve been following state agency updates on issues related to unemployment, business loans, COVID-19 testing and local resources. This information has been vital in my office’s work assisting constituents with a variety of issues related to the COVID-19 crisis. I will continue to share information with constituents as we transition into the next phase of reopening Hall County.
Essential workers — health care providers, service workers, government employees, plant workers and others — have been serving our community with tremendous effort, and I am eternally grateful for their work. I am also grateful for our community at large for taking this health crisis seriously by employing the required measures to flatten the curve. We have seen a decrease in COVID-19 infection rates, and I am confident that we can continue to keep our community safe if we follow the necessary guidelines provided by the Central District Health Department. As we reopen, I would ask that people be patient and take seriously the guidelines set out by our public health district and medical community. This means wearing masks in public, engaging in social distancing and practicing good hygiene.
The Nebraska Legislature will reconvene on July 20 and is scheduled to be in session until Aug. 13. We will have 17 days to work on many priority bills that were on the agenda when we recessed in March. Three of the bills that will require the most attention to detail are property tax relief, business tax incentives and a public-private partnership with UNMC. These will all be debated and voted on while balancing current and future revenue and potential shortfalls. When we recessed our legislative session in early March, I was working on a few of my own bills — some of which include keeping vaping devices out of the hands of children by including them in our Clean Indoor Air Act and helping cities address affordable housing by expanding the ability for communities across the state to join land banks.
When the Legislature reconvenes, I will also be working on passing LB911, my bill that would start the process of turning our Grand Island Veterans Home Cemetery into a state veterans cemetery. This is important to me, our veterans and to so many of our community members who are strong advocates for veterans issues. Grand Island is a great location and having a cemetery in the central part of the state is a great way to honor our veterans.
My staff and I are still working remotely until it is time to return to the Legislature. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office at dquick@leg.ne.gov if you have questions or concerns. We will continue to assist you in any way we can.
