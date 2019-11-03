It’s becoming less and less common for people to carry good, hard cash around with them.
There are those handy debit and credit cards. Now we can pay with our magical do-everything phones that we carry around with us.
I remember when we couldn’t always make a call from our phone, which was tethered to the wall, because the other person on your family’s party line was using it.
After a story from Lincoln last week, it’s understandable why we are less and less cash-reliant.
A bank won’t get good reviews for customer service when it won’t accept a man’s hard-earned $1 million bill.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, a man took that very bill into a Pinnacle Bank branch and wanted to open an account.
Isn’t that logical? Who would want to risk walking around with a $1 million bill?
The teller informed the man that the bill was counterfeit. The man disagreed.
After this went on for a little while, the man exited with his $1 million bill but without a new bank account. I guess the banking industry is doing fine if it is willing to turn away $1 million in business.
Now, facts would seem to indicate that maybe, just maybe, the teller was in the right here.
A little research indicates that the largest denomination ever issued in the United States was a $10,000 bill. But denominations over $100 have been discontinued for a while, so they would be difficult to still find.
It might be even tougher to find a $1 million bill that was never made.
While this story does have its humorous side, there is also a potentially very serious angle.
The Journal Star article said that Lincoln police are investigating the incident and using surveillance video to try to identify the man.
It’s not that they are worried that he is some sort of con artist or will successfully pass off the funny money to someone else. They want to make sure he wasn’t a scam victim and received the $1 million bill in exchange for something else.
What I want to know is … who exactly is on a fake $1 million bill? A winking Ben Franklin? President James Marshall? President Thomas J. Whitmore?
And this story led the path down an Internet rabbit hole of other oddities involving money. As some famous British band once sang, “Money, it’s a gas.”
Now, how true these stories are or not … it is the Internet.
My favorite was one about a lawyer who made an agreement with a 90-year-old French woman. He would pay her rent every month until her death and then he would take over her apartment.
She died at the age of 122, still living in her apartment. The lawyer died one year earlier, paying a total of $180,000 for an apartment he never got to move into. And his family was legally required to keep paying for the apartment after his death.
Some people try to do a lot of good with their money.
One anonymous donor made a half-million pound donation to Great Britain back in 1928, which could only be used to clear the national debt. And it could only be used when it was enough to totally clear and not just reduce the national debt.
The money is now worth more than 350 million pounds, and the national debt is much, much, much larger than that. So that donation will likely forever remain unused.
Social media can be an inventive way to collect money. I had missed the 2011 story about a woman tweeting out, “Everyone on twitter paypal me 11 cents in the next 24 hours because I need $1,000 to buy something incredibly stupid.”
Honesty must truly be the best policy, because she did receive $402, most of it coming in 11 cents at a time.
And the stupid thing? It was a taxidermied pig dressed as Scarlett O’Hara. And it was no longer available.
The woman settled on using the money on a photo of actor Nathan Fillion coddling a baby made of twine. That seems to fit the description just fine.
So, fear not, man with the $1 million bill. Hopefully your oddball money story can have a happier ending, too.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
