After the horrific mass murder at El Paso on Aug. 3 the Texas governor suggested that “mental health is a large contributor” to violence. After a second shooting on Aug. 4 in Dayton, Ohio, the president stated, “mental illness pulls the trigger,” suggesting mental health is a causal factor that has become common after our increasingly common mass shootings.
The public — and the media — quickly follow, and mental illness is blamed.
As a mental health provider for decades, I should welcome calls for greater mental health access. I should welcome the attention. However, it is for exactly this reason that it is incumbent on me to speak out that mental illness is, in fact, not a large contributor to violence.
In fact, few people with mental issues are violent. The most common mental disorders — depression and anxiety, for example — are not associated with violence. Research has repeatedly found that severe mental illness, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, does not predict future violence. A recent study of data from almost 40 years of research on the topic concluded that the risk was so low that, in total, only about 3 to 5 % of violence in the U.S. can be attributed to mental illness. In other words, even if the proportion of violence caused by mental disorders was prevented, approximately 96 % of violence that currently occurs would continue.
Moreover, people experiencing mental illness are much more likely to be victims of violence. Though statistics vary, it is evident these persons are at much greater risk of being violently traumatized than the general population, and that this risk has increased over the last 40 years. Worse, the victimization and experiences of trauma perpetrated against people with mental illness contribute to worse mental outcomes and symptom severity.
Mental illness is not an excuse for bad, aggressive or violent behavior — the two are not synonymous. The most recent estimates suggest 20% of adults in the U.S. have a diagnosable mental illness. Yet, these tens of millions of Americans are not full of hatred, racism and hostility. Conflating mental illness with terrorism is inaccurate and impedes progress in either area. There is no factual link between mental illness and violence against others.
The U.S. mental health system is far from perfect. Mental illness is certainly a problem in this country. Hate is not a mental illness; neither is murder. Our patients, friends and family members with mental illness deserve better than to be America’s scapegoat. So between “call for actions” and “offers of thoughts and prayers,” politicians, media and the public should not perpetuate baseless stereotypes that people with mental disorders are dangerous.
Blaming mass shootings on mental illness — instead of discussing factors that are actually predictive of violence, such as substance use, childhood physical abuse, intimate partner violence, access to weapons — prevents meaningful change. At a time when change is imperative, further scapegoating of mental health is unwarranted, counterproductive and harmful.
