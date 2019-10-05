Back in the old days, I wondered why 24/7 news channels were a thing.
How was there enough going on in the world to make CNN and its later imitators necessary? It’s not like sports, where there was nothing better than to watch the same 90-minute Big Show edition of “SportsCenter” repeated endlessly on a Monday morning.
But in the year 2019, I think we need technology to advance enough so that we can have 48/14 news channels. The things that are momentary blips on the radar would have been front page news for a week in a bygone era — like 2015.
Just recently we had parental discretion-advised language in a tweet from the president of the United States; that same president asking trade war rival China to become his tag team partner in digging for dirt on Joe Biden and son; Adam Schiff’s selection for an oral interpretation of drama performance for the congressional speech team; and Rudy Giuliani showing how good a prosecutor he was by proving his own guilt every time he shows up on TV for an interview.
And I didn’t yet get to the shuddering breaking point of anti-Trumpsters celebrating the actions taken by Nickelback.
It’s a mess. I feel sorry for the high-schoolers of the future who have to wade through their online history book’s chapter on the Trump years.
Let’s take a break from all that drama and search for some of the good news upon which mere 24/7 news channels hardly have time to focus.
First stop is Michigan, where a high school football team without a band and a high school band without a football team proved to be the perfect match for each other.
Forest Area’s football season was canceled due to a lack of numbers. So, the band suddenly had its Friday nights open.
An hour away, Glen Lake didn’t have a band but heard about Forest Area’s situation. An invitation for Forest Area to play at a Glen Lake home game was sent out and quickly accepted.
There were challenges — the Forest Area band had to quickly learn a new school song — but reports were the night ended as a success. Glen Lake won its game and Forest Area provided a real high school football atmosphere with its music.
Next stop, Minnesota, where a healthy fear of Mom is once again the key to athletic success.
Kade Lovell, a 9-year-old, signed up to run a 5K. But while out on the course, a volunteer directed him the wrong way and he went on the 10K route.
He thought it was strange and later realized what had happened, but he was determined to get to the finish line as soon as possible because “his mom was going to yell at him.”
Lovell certainly got to the finish line quickly. He finished in 48:17.4 to place first overall despite having never run that 6.2-mile distance in practice.
“It was an emotional roller coaster,” mother Heather said to CNN about worrying where her son was on the 5K course before a volunteer told her he was seen on the 10K course. “First I’m scared, then I’m angry, then I’m excited when we found out he wins, and you’re just relieved, too.
“He actually probably did better than he normally does because he was trying to finish and in panic mode.”
Maybe that’s the solution to all these political scandals. Let’s make sure that our leaders are making decisions under the fear of Mom.
Then maybe more good news would be ruling on our 24/7 news channels.
