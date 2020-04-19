Grow Grand Island has provided funding for an initiative led by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce to promote growing our local economy. The initiative called Look Local Grow Local utilizes a combination of gorilla-style marketing, strategic social media messaging, and other events and activities to educate the community and encourage more local spending.
Local spending is key to economic development because it maximizes the impact of the dollar through recirculation. Local businesses create locally owned supply chains, pay local taxes, and invest in their employees. So, the more we spend locally for personal or business reasons, the stronger our local economy becomes.
The Look Local Grow Local initiative kicked off in late March to help small businesses with the impact of COVID-19. A Facebook event called Virtual Shop Local Sunday has been held weekly as a way for businesses to post how they are able to meet customer needs under the pandemic restrictions. It is also a way for customers to show their support by posting what they bought.
In addition to Virtual Shop Local Sunday, the chamber has also supported the governor’s “Take-out Tuesday” by promoting it locally. Many local restaurants have adapted to curb-side service to stay open, so this is a great way to remain loyal to favorite eat-out places.
As the Look Local Grow Local initiative rolls out, be watching for the logo to show up around the community and on social media. It will be seen in store windows, on city light poles, on canvas bags, etc. The strategic social media messaging will include graphics and videos, facts and quotes from local folks.
Once we are beyond the pandemic restrictions and businesses are able to be more open, the chamber will launch a passport-like event called GO! Essentially, GO! is a mini version of the Nebraska Passport program. According to the Nebraska Passport website, in 2019 the program increased local and state tax $1.9 million and helped Nebraskans find the “hidden gems” in various communities. On a smaller scale, GO! will do the same thing for Grand Island.
Other local spending initiatives are helpful as well. American Express created Small Business Saturday in the midst of the 2010 recession to fall on the Saturday after Black Friday. The day was set aside to encourage people to bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.
Partnership Marketing, a locally owned business, has been promoting community members to “take the pledge to shop local.” A recent partnership with GI Family Radio has brought their message “on the air.” If you want to learn more about the pledge, visit pledgetoshoplocal.org.
Now more than ever, local spending is critical. The Look Local Grow Local initiative seeks to educate and motivate all of us to think and look locally first when making buying decisions. When we do, we are helping our community grow and thrive.
