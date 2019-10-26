You see them in every airport: Couples in their 50s and 60s flying across America to see their grandchildren.
Grandpa is anxious to see the kids, of course, but the woman is especially determined. Nothing is going to keep her from seeing her adorable grandchildren.
You can bet those couples are carrying lots of toys.
Grandparents who don’t live nearby buy many presents so the kids won’t forget them.
My wife freely admits that she buys our grandsons’ affections. “It seems to be working,” she says.
Kenna wants to be associated with great toys.
Between visits, she spends lots of time looking at user reviews online, looking for toys that have been enthusiastically endorsed by other grandmothers.
We’re not the only ones who do this.
I see a car in Grand Island whose license plate holder reads, “Nana’s my name. Spoilin’s my game.”
Even though we live 1,400 miles away, Kenna manages to see our grandsons four times a year. I don’t always get to come along. I stay home, becoming more self-sufficient.
Kenna returns home with stories about the boys’ latest exploits, and what they’re doing now.
Because we’ve been through it before, grandparents know how fast children grow. We don’t want to miss too much. Grandmothers are particularly crazy about kids with curly hair.
When grandkids arrive, many couples just bide their time until retirement. Former City Administrator Marlan Ferguson now lives in Wyoming to be close to grandchildren. When Marlan retired, his wife told him they were moving. Where he wound up was up to him.
If your grandkids live far away, you know what it’s like.
When I travel around Grand Island, I see things Lucas and Connor would like. At the State Fair, they would have loved Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel.
We’re jealous of the other set of grandparents. They’re wonderful people, but because they live near the grandkids, they have homefield advantage.
Still, there’s probably a downside to that proximity. In some families, grandparents are asked to babysit more often than they’d like.
Our time with the grandkids is so precious that when Kenna visits, she doesn’t like to share them.
For long-distance relatives, nothing is better than FaceTime.
It’s great to see the kids’ faces light up when they see us.
Before we do the video chat, we have to tidy ourselves up a bit, because we’re old. “Speak for yourself,” my wife says as she adjusts her hair.
I must admit that our grandsons have the best smiles in the world.
Sometimes, when I’m still at work, my wife gets to watch the kids say their bedtime prayers.
Fortunately, the kids love to read. My wife likes to buy books and read to them when they get together.
Kenna loves babies and little kids. If not for the middle school years, she would have had a dozen kids.
I don’t know what the future will bring, but I do know I won’t be living in Grand Island after I retire.
Just like Marlan Ferguson’s spouse, my wife will tell me she’s moving closer to the grandkids. What I do is up to me.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.
