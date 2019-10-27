On Oct. 16, the Central Nebraska Regional Airport, along with our air service consultant, presented an update of the tremendous progress the airport has made in the past 15 years.
Since 2005 our hard work, combined with the support from the public, has yielded impressive results, which are reflected on the accompanying chart.
The airline industry is ever changing. Since 2005, more than 100 small airports (like ours) have lost air service due to pilot shortage, airline consolidation and capacity constraints. During the past 15 years, the Central Nebraska Regional Airport has seen our capacity increase by 350%, a significant increase considering the national average for our size airport (non-Hub) is a decrease of 4.3%. In the last 15 years, our leakage (passengers in our service area using other airports) has been reduced from 95% to 60%. This proves if we provide the air service, the region will support it. This also proves what I have been saying since 2005: We have to “earn” additional air service. Collectively, we have done just that!
Today, Allegiant offers two to three flights weekly to Phoenix/Mesa on 186-seat Airbus A-320 Aircraft and two flights weekly to Las Vegas on 156-seat Airbus A-319 aircraft.
American Airlines offers between 14 and 19 flights each week to Dallas/Fort Worth on 44- and 50-seat Embraer regional jets. From Dallas/Fort Worth, passengers can connect to:
— 173 markets in the U.S.
— 18 in Mexico
— 13 in Central and South America
— 9 in Europe
— 5 in the Caribbean
— 5 in Asia
— 4 in Canada
The Central Nebraska Regional Airport Authority is committed to providing viable air service for Central Nebraska. With your continued support, our board and staff will continue to pursue additional opportunities to serve the region as demand increases.
Thank you for your support!
