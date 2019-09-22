Perspectives change with time.
What was once shocking is now mundane.
If you need proof of that, talk to teenagers.
Go down memory lane when a Britney Spears song comes on the radio. Try to dazzle them with your musical knowledge that said song was pre-Britney mental breakdown.
Inform those too young to remember how the pop culture world was set ablaze a dozen years ago when Spears walked into a hair salon and shaved her own head.
Be impressed with yourself until you get a collective response of, “Oh. That’s it?”
In hindsight, it really doesn’t seem like that big of a deal.
The “not really that big of a deal” theme continued when I was bopping down the grocery store aisle with C&C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” playing.
And that brings up early 1990s memories of the female vocalist on the song being replaced with another woman in the video — and not receiving any credit for her voice until lawsuits began.
In the pre-Auto Tune days, that was quite the talker.
It wasn’t a good time for musical artists who didn’t do their own work back in 1990. That was also the year that Milli Vanilli got busted for being a pair of lip-syncers who weren’t Grammy-worthy.
That admission broke the hearts of thousands of teenage girls.
But now? With some musical acts known more for their dancing than their singing in concerts, some lip-syncing is almost expected.
And that’s from artists who use copious amounts of Auto Tune and have a team of songwriters to create every single syllable and note.
How “not really that big of a deal” are those types of incidences from almost 30 years ago?
Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Tupac have all performed after their deaths. I’m 100% sure that holograms are lip-syncing.
Also for decades, people have been complaining about the high service fees and charges tacked onto concert and sporting event tickets.
And now there are new ways to stick it to the consumer. Those never-ending fees may soon feel like no big deal with some concerts now tacking on an extra charge ranging from $5-$30 for aisle seats.
Have the executives from the airlines industry now infiltrated the concert industry?
Those old 33% service fees may seem like “not really that big of a deal” if newer charges are tacked on.
Of course, if you want easy access to concession stands and restrooms to cycle $15 beers through your body, then that may be a convenience charge that you can live with.
What “not really that big of a deal” moments are we currently living through?
Yes, I thought about politics immediately too.
With the daily scandals (real and imagined) emanating from Washington under the current administration, how will politics be forever changed in the United States of America?
I predict that when the next Democratic president takes office — whether in 2021, ’25, ’29 or just in time for climate change to end everything in ’61 — that it will be tough for Republicans to ever make a tan suit into a big deal.
And will those who have kept a microscope on President Donald Trump and made every misstep and misspoken word into a mini-controversy expect the same to happen to the new man … or woman … in charge?
I’ll keep my fingers crossed that when looking back at 2019 in 12 or 29 years, we can join Britney, C&C Music Factory and Milli Vanilli in agreeing that it was “not really that big of a deal.”
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
