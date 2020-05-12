The catch-phrase “Where’s the beef?” has taken on a new meaning for Nebraskans in the last few weeks.
U.S. agriculture has built a tremendously efficient food supply chain starting with farmers and ranchers and ending with retailers and consumers. When it runs smoothly, consumers can purchase the variety and quantity of food they desire at an affordable cost. This “just in time supply model” that has supplied us with the cheapest, safest, most abundant supply of food in the world is now disrupted.
The meat supply system relies on a generally well-managed set of logistics. The problem now is the coronavirus has disrupted at least one critical link in the meat supply chain in a way that has never been disrupted before, and that one disruption is rippling through the whole system, causing bottlenecks and all kinds of other issues.
Shutdowns and slowdowns at meatpacking plants because of the coronavirus pandemic are starting to lead to much higher meat prices and even shortages in some cases. Things get really tricky when farmers and ranchers have planned the lives of their animals around a schedule that terminates at meatpacking facilities.
If processing plants aren’t operating, it’s not like producers can just hold cows, chickens, or pigs indefinitely.
Some pork producers in Nebraska already have started euthanizing fat hogs that they can’t sell because of reduced packing capability. The Nebraska Farm Bureau has estimated the state’s cattle producers could sustain more than $800 million in losses because of the pandemic.
Plant closings in Nebraska and others across the country have led to a huge decline in the supply of meat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly livestock poultry and grain market report, estimated beef and pork production are both down about 35% from last year.
Major retailers have responded by putting a limit on how much meat customers can buy.
Retail prices are driven higher. For example, ground round, averaged $4.99 a pound as of Friday, according to the USDA, up 70 cents from the same time a year ago, and ground chuck also was up about 70 cents from a year ago. Beef patties were up more than twice that amount, nearly $1.50 compared with a year ago.
While retail prices are going up, the prices paid to producers are going down.
Wholesale beef prices are at the highest levels ever recorded, topping $400 per hundred pounds. On the other hand, the prices paid to cattle ranchers are low by historical standards, with live cattle futures recently hitting an 18-year low, and are continuing to decrease.
The CME live cattle futures April contracts have declined more than 30% in price.
Nebraska’s attorney general and 10 other attorneys general from Midwestern states have called for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate large meatpacking companies for suspected price fixing in the cattle markets.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau has urged the state’s congressional delegation to support additional funding for agriculture in any pandemic response package that moves through Congress, especially money for livestock producers.
Where’s the beef? Right here in Nebraska, the Beef State. Our livestock producers will persevere and with time overcome this new set of challenges.
If you have any legislative concerns you would like to discuss, please feel free to contact me or my legislative staff. My email address is cfriesen@leg.ne.gov and the telephone number is (402) 471-2630.
Curt Friesen of Henderson represents District 34 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.