Somebody should tell Shakira that my two grandsons are over her.
Right after the Super Bowl, Lucas, 4, and Connor, 2, were crazy about Shakira. They loved her music and her dance moves, which they imitated.
In the city they live in, many taxi cabs carry advertisements for a local gentlemen’s club. The face of the woman in the ads bears a resemblance to the Colombian pop star. “Shakira’s on the taxi!” my grandsons yell.
But the boys, for the most part, have moved on. The Super Bowl halftime show was a long time ago.
With little boys, new obsessions pop up all the time.
Because of Disney Plus, the boys have discovered some animated shows from 30 or 40 years ago. They go to sleep listening to the theme songs from “DuckTales” and “Scooby-Doo.”
Connor’s obsession is the soundtrack to “Mulan.”
They both want to be Power Rangers when they grow up.
The boys also like watching “Wild Kratts.” Connor is a fan of “Daniel Tiger.”
“Luke will watch anything with a villain,” his father says.
Little boys love the interplay between good guys and bad guys.
So they pattern themselves after superheroes, such as Spiderman.
It’s too bad the family doesn’t have a dog anymore. She used to collect all the food that fell on the floor.
If Connor likes what’s on his plate, he’ll eat everything. He’ll then try to sneak some of his brother’s food. “Connor just shoves everything in his mouth,” his father says.
Luke is more likely to give all food a try.
Connor, who’s more stubborn, will try a food only “if he sees Luke likes it,” his mother says. If he notices that his mother and father like something, “Then maybe he’ll consider it,” she said.
Mothers of young children crave a moment of privacy. But in a small apartment, space is limited.
When Anne goes to the bathroom, she sees little fingers reaching up under the door.
Connor often bangs on the door, trying to break it down.
All parents know the frustration of trying to get kids to sleep.
Benj and Anne converted Connor’s crib into a toddler bed. But his behavior has reverted, so they had to put the side of the crib back on.
Before falling asleep, Connor gets up five or six times a night. His parents have to put him back in bed.
“He can’t climb back in the crib, but he can climb out of the crib,” Anne says.
Both boys “sleep aggressively,” their father says. When Luke falls asleep in his parents’ bed, he’s often “kicking and very wild,” Benj says.
The parents don’t wake up just with a youngster’s foot in their faces. Luke will “fully sleep on us,” his father says. “He’ll sleep stomach-down and sprawl sideways across one of our faces.”
There are benefits to having little boys similar in size. They keep each other entertained.
Still, troubles develop.
The boys like to tackle each other for fun. The joy they derive from wrestling lasts only so long.
Connor is always eying what Luke has, and vice versa.
One boy will jerk a toy out of the other’s hands and hide in the corner. Very often, the brother who’s been stripped of the treasure will chase the other one and push him down. Imagine the sounds of displeasure, repeated endlessly throughout the day.
Still, there’s a strong bond between the boys.
“Connor just adores Luke,” my wife says. “Luke is the center of Connor’s world.”
In other words, he idolizes his big brother. “Whatever Luke does, Connor’s going to do,” my wife says.
The little steamroller is catching up to his brother in size.
Just a few months ago, Connor was a very obedient boy. Now when his parents tell him to do something, he laughs in their faces.
After weeks at home, Anne took the boys to her parents’ house, which is not far away.
They had a good time. But when they returned home, the boys were glad to see their toys. They had missed them.
For the last couple of months, life has not been easy for parents of young children.
This week, Anne received an email from a women’s organization reminding her that its “Take Your Children to Work Day” is coming up.
“Clearly, the author of the email has not been working from home with little kids for the past 7 weeks,” Anne wrote. “Every day is take your children to work day.”
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
