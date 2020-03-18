As you may have heard, Speaker Scheer in consultations with Sen. Hilgers, chair of the Executive Board; speaking with public health authorities, officials, and the governor, announced that the current legislative session will be postponed until further notice as our nation and Nebraska grapples with the spread of the COVID-19.
As the world confronts this virus and all that it entails, each of us will be called to make changes, adjustments and perhaps difficult decisions. This decision was not an easy one, but it is something which all of us can support.
This decision was made for two reasons. First, it was made to protect the health and safety of the state and to protect the health of the members and families of the Legislature. We need to be fully committed to following the guidance of health professionals, who advise against large gatherings of people, in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. Second, and more important, we are called on to protect the health and wellbeing of our entire community, particularly the most vulnerable among us.
As Americans, we must do everything within our power to help stop the spread of this pandemic. That will mean decisions both large and small. It is our moral, religious and civic obligation to take whatever steps are necessary.
Decisions will be made one day at a time, and the state will approach each decision with the health of our communities as our foremost priority. By taking a break now the Legislature, when it reconvenes, will be able to make better decisions on how to address the long term economic consequences of what is happening. Our replenished cash reserves should help us through the downturn that is ahead of us.
These are anxious and uneasy times. The tension is palpable, and everyone is desperate for certainty. I encourage you to check on your friends and neighbors, and to be kind and generous of spirit. Now is the time to put on a big pan of navy beans and start cooking for those that could use a bit of kindness and help. We will get through this, and we will get through it together.
The spread of coronavirus has touched our schools, our favorite sports teams, our places of work and prayer, our entertainment venues and our family incomes and investments — just about every aspect of our daily lives.
Lift your spirits by spending your extra free time reading seed catalogues, finishing the quilt you have been meaning to get done, writing letters and contacting loved ones through social media. Time will pass and we will become stronger as we strive for the best in all of us.
If you have any immediate medical concerns, contact your local health department as they are an invaluable, current and accurate resource. In its current edition — Spring cleaning in March — The Douglas County Health Department’s website https://www.douglascountyhealth.com provides detailed information and includes straightforward cleaning and disinfecting recommendations.
My office will continue to be staffed. If you have any legislative concerns you would like to discuss, please feel free to contact me or my legislative staff. My email address is cfriesen@leg.ne.gov and the telephone number is 402-471-2630.
Sen. Curt Friesen represents District 34 in the Nebraska Legislature.
