Like many runners, Douglas Kosmicki had “attempting a marathon” on his bucket list.
His first one will be quite the memorable experience.
Kosmicki will run the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3.
But it took an emotional journey over the past 18 months for Kosmicki to run his first marathon.
It all started with the Grand Island resident and cardiologist at CHI Health St. Francis receiving a tough diagnosis instead of delivering one.
Kosmicki is a self-described “recreational runner.” He’s run a few half marathons. He usually does the Race for GRACE 10K each spring. He’s part of a core group of four or so who, since 2011, have made up a relay team for Market to Market, the annual six- to eight-person relay from Omaha to Lincoln that took place this weekend.
At the age of 44, Kosmicki decided to increase his running.
“In the spring of 2018, I was thinking ‘I’m going to run more,’” Kosmicki said. “But as I ran more, I kept getting slower. I knew something wasn’t right, but it was easy to come up with excuses.”
A feeling of fatigue and a sudden weight loss made it tougher to come up with excuses.
On June 11, Kosmicki waited until the nurses left the clinic and checked his own blood sugar levels.
“That’s probably not the best way to figure out why you’re not feeling good, but I had always chalked it up to other stuff,” he said. “I was busy with work, my kids were playing baseball and running track. It was easy to try to explain away the fatigue.”
It took a few attempts with a glucometer, but Kosmicki finally got a reading. He double-checked it.
Then the emotions hit.
Although fairly uncommon to develop it at his age, Kosmicki knew he had diabetes.
That would be an emotional enough moment for anyone. But it was especially tough for Kosmicki.
His father passed away from complications due to Type I diabetes at the age of 32 when Kosmicki was just a 12-year old.
“It was extremely emotional,” Kosmicki said. “You feel like you are kind of broke, like your body is attacking itself. Your pancreas quits producing insulin.
“It was also extremely emotional because of what it did to my dad, even though it is a different disease now. We’ve learned how important nutrition is to maintain blood sugar levels.”
Kosmicki focused on nutrition, following the method taught by Dr. Richard Bernstein, an 85-year-old diabetic who has advocated low-carbohydrate diets to help maintain normal blood sugars.
Unsure about his running, Kosmicki tried to pick things back up.
“I got my diabetes under control, but in August of ‘18 I wasn’t sure if I would run Market to Market,” he said. “I was able to run that, and I felt a lot better. I kept running more miles because I wanted to run the Lincoln Half Marathon.”
Kosmicki did that this past May, shaving 12 minutes off his time from six years ago when he wasn’t a Type I diabetic. He finished 17th out of 278 men in the 45-year-old age group.
“Things were going well, and I got a lot faster as I learned to control my blood sugar,” he said.
Right before the Lincoln Half Marathon, Kosmicki learned about the Beyond Type Run Marathon Team. It is sponsored by Beyond Type I, an official charity partner team of the New York City Marathon.
The goal of the team is to inspire those impacted by diabetes around the world, raise awareness and funds by taking part in the annual marathon that crosses through New York’s five boroughs.
The Beyond Type Run team consists of 30 runners.
“I found out about it the night before the deadline,” Kosmicki said. “I recorded a video and sent it in, and later in May I found out I was selected.
“(Running a marathon) was a bucket list item, but with work and family, it was hard to find the time to train adequately.”
But with the support of his wife and his three sons, this proved to be the perfect opportunity to cross this off the list while also doing something to raise awareness and funds for a disease that has greatly impacted his life.
Kosmicki said he knows that his story isn’t the same as many diabetics. He never had to face peer pressure about what to eat like children with diabetes do.
“I can eat what’s best for me,” he said.
Still, he wants to get his story out, even though as a “fairly private person” the community and his patients — even some of his friends — had no idea that he is diabetic.
“I want people to know that with proper nutrition and dietary changes you can control it and thrive,” Kosmicki said.
You can thrive so much that you can run your first marathon as part of a team with other diabetics.
“I’m excited,” said Kosmicki, who has a long run of 19 miles under his belt so far. “I feel confident. I don’t know what time to expect since there are 50,000 runners and they say over a million people along the course. But I’m more excited than nervous.
“It’ll be an amazing experience.”
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.