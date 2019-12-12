I recently had an experience that makes me wonder if deer hunting is a sport. Many people argue that man and gun vs. deer isn’t a sport. In itself, it probably isn’t. If I had my choice I’d much rather not be the deer. Many people think that this is not even the correct way to control the population. However, after many years of vehicle vs. deer, I think we realized that hunting may be a better choice.
This brings me back to the sporting issue. I’ve always believed that the preparation, planning and field work is what makes deer hunting a sport. Finding trails, scrapes and other signs of a nice buck is a part of that preparation and planning. Placing a video-cam in a strategic area and viewing each picture for that beautiful animal is also part of the sporting process. Many hunters anticipate the deer season for weeks prior to the season, just as fans anticipate the start of football season or the NCAA basketball tournament.
Another part of any sport is sportsmanship. Obviously, most deer don’t believe there’s much sportsmanship shown to them. Once again, this is pretty obvious. However, I’ve seen true sportsmanship among many hunters in the field: teaching a first-time hunter how to prepare and carry out his or her first hunt, helping a hunter load a deer into his vehicle, tagging each animal that is harvested by an individual and harvesting only the amount of animals that a hunter has a permit for.
This brings me to my recent experience. I hunt with a group of five to seven hunters, depending on everyone’s schedule, on a half section of ground south of Hastings. Most of the time there is only three of our hunters at a time in this area. This year we had a first-time hunter with us, which is always fun. There is also another group of hunters who hunt this same area with fences separating us. There is a beautiful creek that runs through both of the connecting properties. Some nice-sized bucks have been taken from these areas in the last several years. We figured the same would happen this year, as we saw a nice deer on our trail-cam. Again, part of that preparation thing.
We had no success the first two days, which isn’t unusual for us, as most of us are looking for a larger buck. We often refer to him as Mr. Big. On Monday I was sitting in the adjacent creek morning and evening. I heard three shots in the morning and one in the evening from the other group of hunters. I know the owner of the adjacent property and he is very good about communicating how many hunters they have and what has been harvested. Therefore, we won’t be wondering if Mr. Big is still available and can concentrate on taking a couple does, etc.
I called the owner and asked him if they had seen a large buck and what they had harvested that day. He told me that a hunter, I will call him Mr. G.I., harvested two four-point bucks that day. He also said that the same Mr. G.I. had shot a very nice buck on the previous Saturday. However, he was unable to find him until Sunday and therefore didn’t tag him. He just left him in the field because the meat wasn’t any good anymore. He said the deer’s rack was pretty amazing. So much for Mr. Big.
So here’s a guy who shoots the best buck in five square miles, leaves it to rot and then shoots two more adult bucks from the same area. Tell me — is that sportsmanship? I think 99% of hunters would say it is not. Mr. Big should have been tagged and taken to a taxidermist. He deserves that respect. Not many bucks get that big around our area. I’m betting if Mr. G.I. would have explained his experience to a game warden, he would have been issued a doe permit if he wanted to harvest a deer for meat. Not sure why he shot two more bucks. I wouldn’t want to play golf with this guy.
The reason I’m writing this and hoping it gets published, is that people — I won’t even refer to them as hunters — like Mr. G.I. should stay home and leave deer season to true sportsmen and women. Deer hunting is a sport and should be treated like one. If you can’t respect the sport, don’t play it.
