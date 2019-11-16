People rarely talk to me, so I just force myself into other conversations.
When people are talking about something that doesn’t concern me at all, I offer my input.
Maybe they didn’t ask for my opinion. But they also didn’t say my thoughts are expressly forbidden.
When people at work are talking, I just interject. I don’t say “Excuse me,” or “If I might add,” I just discuss the subject at hand.
I always feel left out of a conversation, so I barge my way in.
I just pretend they were also talking to me. Even if they have no idea who I am.
When I intrude in a conversation, I’m often in motion. Two guys might be talking about bad cholesterol vs. good cholesterol. Being roughly their age, how could they not welcome my comments?
A couple of other people might be talking about “The Little Mermaid Live!” I swoop in to add my two cents. “I heard it wasn’t very good,” I say, and just keep on walking.
Much of this stems from a desire to belong. But I also think I’m making the conversation better. It’s always good to bring more voices into a discussion.
You can’t really blame me. I have something to share that’s relevant. I’m also reasonably well-informed.
They might think I’m not in the conversation, but, oh yes, I am.
I also answer questions that are not posed to me. We all just want to fit in.
I am often a drive-by contributor to other people’s chatter. Most of the time I add uninvited comments, I’m in motion.
Those interactions often happen around the printer. People are always swooping in to pick up copies, so it’s easy to toss in a comment and keep walking.
Hardly anybody ever says, “Excuse me, We’re talking here.”
They probably just have better manners than I do.
One day, somebody will write a letter to Dear Annie complaining about a co-worker who’s always inserting himself into conversations. That would be me.
Besides, why should I feel excluded? I can easily see where I’m the victim here. Why should I be penalized just because I’m boring and slow-witted?
Interrupting isn’t my only bad habit.
I also eavesdrop on other people’s conversations.
That’s the main way I know anything that’s going on around here.
People ask me how I know something. “That’s just what I hear,” I say.
My other main source of information is the printer. If people are going to print out highly interesting documents, they need to get over there to pick them up.
If you’re a chronic interruptioner yourself, keep this in mind.
When you’re interrupting, it helps if you keep moving while you talk.
Playing the bump and run, as I call it, has major benefits.
If the conversation gets dull, I won’t be right in the middle of it.
If some old guy launches into a never-ending story, I don’t have to listen. I’ll be long gone.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.