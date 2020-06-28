The economy remains in shambles after being blindsided by the coronavirus pandemic.
And it’s a long road back to getting things even close to where they were back in February.
Things are slowly improving. The national unemployment rate dropped from April’s all-time high of 14.7% down to 13.3% in May.
The situation wasn’t quite as bad in Nebraska. Although the state also set a record for its unemployment rate in April, that was still 6.4% lower than the national numbers.
With so many people needing — and wanting — jobs, maybe it is time to fill out some of those vacant government positions.
The Trump administration has gone for a smaller government by shrinking departments and keeping many positions open. And many of the White House jobs have undergone changes more often than the Cleveland Browns have hired a new coach.
Certainly, filling a few of these positions will show an intent to nudge the economy back in the right direction.
I found the ideal jobs to target to help shrink that unemployment rate — ambassadors.
Out of the 189 total positions as an ambassador for the United States, 21 are vacant, with no nominations pending.
A few of those openings come with asterisks.
The United States doesn’t currently exchange ambassadors with Eritrea or Syria.
The U.S. withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council and UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). I’m not sure about the optics of withdrawing from human rights, education, science and culture, but let’s avoid that debate and simply cross those ambassador positions off the list.
That leaves 17 jobs to fill. A few of them seem appealing enough if I want to think about a career change or am interested in a part-time gig.
Is being an ambassador an 8-5 Monday through Friday job? The job descriptions I found online say that ambassadors are charged with the responsibility of maintaining diplomatic relations.
I think if you could make sure that the leaders of where you are stationed never check out our president’s Twitter account, that shouldn’t be too much of a challenge.
And in a world facing COVID-19, it isn’t like you will be responsible for making appearances at large events with other dignitaries where you go around shaking hands.
Still, I suspect my performance as an ambassador might by as jittery as Devo’s cover of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
So I will avoid making any sort of effort to become an ambassador, but I’ll be happy to offer some advice to those who might feel that this job would be a better fit for them.
Alphabetically, the first ambassador position — and the first vacancy — goes to Afghanistan. I’d give that one a hard pass.
Next is ASEAN, which I had to Google to find out that it isn’t a country but the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. So more than one country? It’s like a buffet, and that always gets a big thumbs up.
Now we come to the No. 1 choice — Belize. I always intended to move to Belize for seven years when my daughters both became teenagers. Maybe, just maybe, this is my opening.
Bolivia sounds nice. Brunei Darussalam, according to Google, is “known for its beaches and biodiverse rainforest, much of it protected within reserves.” Now that sounds really nice and, with a population of 428,962, traffic should be easier to navigate than around Omaha.
Cuba has its issues with the U.S., and we might be overdue for another missile crisis. I’d pass.
How about the European Union? Sure, it might lead to a bit of an ego trip to be the ambassador of a continent, but Germany is also available if one wants to specialize. If you do, let me point out that the German word for beer is bier.
Gabon and São Tomé & Príncipe — I’m not sure how many countries are there. Unless it’s a law firm, I’m avoiding any job that includes working for an ampersand.
Guinea, Honduras, Malta, Organization of American States, Philippines, Qatar, Sudan and Zambia seem like a mixed bag of options. Nothing there appears to top Belize.
But let’s find someone for all 17 of these jobs.
In these unprecedented, challenging, difficult times, it’s time to come together and put good people back to work.
Let’s make ambassadors great again.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
