In just a month COVID-19 has turned our world upside down. Businesses have temporarily closed, children are at home and adult children have returned home. Our parents told stories about sacrifice and rationing during WWII; today we discuss layoffs, food shortages and where to purchase toilet paper.
Unfortunately, everyone has been impacted in one way or another. This, too, will pass. Now it is of the utmost importance that we work together as one, follow the COVID-19 guidelines, support each other and have the patience of Job.
Small businesses across Nebraska will be impacted in countless ways by the coronavirus global pandemic. Work is being done on many levels to provide relief to Nebraska businesses. The Nebraska Legislature is working with the banking industry, credit unions, local and state chambers of commerce, and others to connect you and your business with relief that is available.
Disaster information and resources available to small businesses are available on the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) website. DED is committed to serving Nebraskans facing financial challenges during this time, and understands that local economic leaders will play an important role in creating regional solutions for businesses and their workforce. For a comprehensive list of small business COVID-19 related services and resources from DED visit: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nded-covid19
Small businesses may also be eligible for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loan. SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer low-interest rates and long-term repayment options. Specific terms are determined on a case-by-case basis. Small businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size can apply for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
The good news for procrastinators is both the federal and Nebraska tax filing deadlines have been extended. The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are providing special tax filing and payment relief to individuals and businesses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The filing deadline for tax returns has been extended from April 15 to July 15, 2020. The IRS urges taxpayers who are owed a refund to file as quickly as possible. For those who can’t file by the July 15 deadline, the IRS reminds individual taxpayers that everyone is eligible to request an extension to file their return.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraskans will have until July 15 to pay state income taxes. For Nebraskans impacted by COVID-19, this change will give them additional flexibility. Nebraskans who are not impacted by the virus should consider filing by the traditional April 15 date.
By now we have all received the Census letter asking us to go online, call in or mail the completed questionnaire. The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790. Your timely response matters and will shape many different aspects of our communities and Nebraska’s future.
The results from the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into our state and communities each year for the next decade. The funding shapes many different aspects of every community, no matter the size, no matter the location. This will include funding for projects such as health clinics, fire departments, schools, natural disaster, and roads and highways.
The results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets. The population numbers will be used during the upcoming 2021 legislative session to set the new boundaries for future Nebraska legislative districts.
Your Census answers are kept anonymous. They are used only to produce statistics. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.
Don’t get left out — be counted.
If you have any legislative concerns you would like to discuss, please feel free to contact me or my legislative staff. My email address is cfriesen@leg.ne.gov and the telephone number is (402) 471-2630.
