Enjoy the cool down.
The furnace blast of summer has moved on east, and the excessive heat warnings have departed along with it.
“Excessive” was the word of the week, and unfortunately it didn’t only refer to our weather.
There was an “excessive” love of the late rapper Tupac Shakur that allegedly led to Iowa Department of Human Services director Jerry Foxhoven being fired.
A report by the Associated Press said that Foxhoven, who looks like your average mid-60s government official, sent hundreds of emails to employees about Tupac. According to documents, Foxhoven sent 350 pages worth of emails that included the word “Tupac,” to be exact.
He sent emails on the anniversary of Tupac’s death. He sent out Tupac lyrics on Valentine’s Day. He brought Tupac cookies for his 65th birthday.
A spokesperson for Iowa governor Kim Reynolds said, “As the Governor has said, a lot of factors contributed to the resignation of Jerry Foxhoven and now Gov. Reynolds is looking forward to taking DHS in a new direction. Of course Tupac was not one of them.”
We’ll assume that new direction is a DHS director who is a huge fan of The Notorious B.I.G.
Then there was the Nebraska women whose desire to take part in outdoor activities was “excessive.”
Alexandria Incontro, a 30-year-old from Omaha, was arrested after climbing to within 15 feet of the top of Mount Rushmore.
She did that while barefoot and with no climbing gear.
Incontro’s lawyer told The Washington Post that his client was “having a day.”
That day that included a trip up between George Washington and Thomas Jefferson resulted in a total of $1,030 in fines and fees.
I don’t know what Washington and Jefferson thought of their visitor, but I bet they’re glad that they oversaw our country long before the invention of Twitter.
The leader of “excessive” for the week — and lapping the field — was the firestorm ignited by President Donald Trump’s early Sunday tweets about four congresswomen.
Racist or not? Love it or leave it?
It certainly wasn’t a boring week in the political world.
Trump’s tweets telling the women to go back to the countries “from which they came” were decried by many as racist. They were directed at four American citizens, three of whom were born in this country.
Is it a coincidence that the four people told to go back to their countries are women of color? The president hasn’t used those words to others that he has insulted like Crazy Joe Biden, Little Michael Bloomberg, Low Energy Jeb, Lyin’ Hillary or Lyin’ Ted.
Simply chilling was the “send her back” chant that started up during a Trump rally Wednesday in North Carolina, directed toward Somali-born congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
This isn’t the “lock her up” chant of 2016, a political spectacle that eventually became a parody of itself.
These are people suggesting that if you disagree with someone politically, then they should be sent out of this country.
Does it even matter if everyone who joined in on the chant fully meant it or not?
We’re a nation of immigrants. We’re a nation of free speech — which, yes, does include the right to start up racist chants during a political rally.
But if people disagree with politicians like Omar (and there may be plenty to disagree with), then it is up to the voters in their district/state to determine whether or not they have earned the right to continue to represent them.
It isn’t up to the leader of our country to decide that those who disagree with him don’t love America, and should thus leave the country.
Love it or leave it? I’m sure the British leaders felt the same way about those who went on to found our nation.
Isn’t it ironic that people who suggest that the congresswomen who are critical of our country should leave it because they don’t love it support a president whose slogan is “Make America Great Again?” Doesn’t that mean that America wasn’t great, and thus they were criticizing our country themselves?
The scary thing is the whole firestorm over the Trump tweets might have revealed where we stand as a country.
Maybe we’re exactly what we thought we are. Maybe we just realized what we are.
Whatever your conclusions, it was excessive.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com