In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, Sept. 24, all eligible Hall County residents are invited to register to vote.
This is an important invitation as Hall County had 33,657 registered voters for the 2018 general election, yet U.S. Census data shows that Hall County has 44,666 age-eligible residents. That leaves about 11,000 age-eligible residents who aren’t registered voters.
To be eligible to vote in Hall County, one must be a citizen, must reside in the county, must not have been convicted of a felony or found in court to be mentally incompetent, and must be 18 years of age.
The 18 years of age is calculated annually by a person’s age as of the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. This year a teen must turn 18 by Nov. 5 to be eligible to register to vote.
In 2020, a teen must turn 18 by Nov. 3, which is the same day as the general election. What that means is that Hall County teenagers who will turn 18 by Nov. 3, 2020, may register after Jan. 1, 2020, to take part in the 2020 elections – for both the primary and the general elections. Seventeen-year-olds may vote in the May 12, 2020, primary election as long as they will turn 18 by the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. If you know teens who will be eligible – your children, grandchildren, babysitters, students, family friends, etc. – please encourage them to become registered voters in the very first year they are eligible to do so.
Another group eligible to continue to vote locally is the Hall County residents who lived at the Grand Island Veterans Home. Although the residents were moved to the new Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, if the resident continues to own the home he/she once lived in while in Grand Island, or elsewhere in Hall County, the resident may continue to be a registered voter here instead of Buffalo County. Care facility residents, college students and active members of the military all have this option of either registering to vote where they are currently staying (nursing home, college dorm, military post) or at their permanent family home in Hall County.
Being a registered voter carries great power. It is your way to participate in your government — in setting policy and selecting representatives. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt said it this way, “Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a president and senators and congressmen and government officials, but the voters of this country.”
Besides the power of the vote, registered voters may also sign petitions. There are currently six active petitions in Nebraska — three regarding expanded gambling, two that address marijuana legalization and one dealing with property tax relief. A seventh petition drive seeking interest rate caps for payday lending is getting underway.
National Voter Registration Day is also a great day to remember to update your voter registration if you have changed your address, changed your name or want to make a change in your political affiliation.
It’s easy to register or to update your voter registration. You can do it online at https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/ by keying in your driver’s license or state identification card number. This same online registration is available through the Hall County website at www.hallcountyne.gov under the election commissioner tab, along with printable voter registration forms that can be mailed to the Hall County Election Office. Another simple way to register or update is by checking the voter registration box when you’re getting your driver’s license. Just around the hallway from the driver’s testing station, you can walk into the Hall County Election Office and register in person. The office is on the first floor of at the Hall County Administration Building at 121 S. Pine.
Whatever method you choose, please take a few minutes to get registered. That’s all it takes — a few minutes. To vote in the May 12, 2020, primary election, you have until April 24 to be registered online or by mail and until May 1 to be registered in person.
Then mark your calendars for May 12, 2020, for the primary election and Nov. 3, 2020, for the general election and make plans to vote. Your opinion matters.
Tracy Overstreet is the Hall County election commissioner.
