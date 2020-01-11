You often see people in their 60s sitting around and comparing notes about kids’ movies.
They never saw this coming 20 years ago, but because of their grandkids, older folks become familiar with the latest TV shows and movies.
The live version of “P.J. Masks” came to Grand Island last night. Unless you have a niece, nephew, child or grandchild who’s 3, you’ve probably never heard of “P.J. Masks.” But new shows sprout up all the time on Nickelodeon, Disney and Disney Junior. To stay up to date, you have to be alert. Or just hang around a 3-year-old.
When I get together with other people in their 60s, the subject turns to “Abominable,” “Shrek” and Buzz Lightyear. We might also talk about “Wreck-it Ralph,” “The Incredibles, “Despicable Me,” “Coco” and “Moana.” I bet back in the 1960s and ’70s, they never thought they’d be talking about something called “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”
When our kids were here for Christmas, my wife attended “Frozen 2” with our two grandsons. “It was cute watching them watch the movie,” said my wife, Kenna.
The kids already knew the film quite well. “They saw ‘Frozen 2’ three times in three weeks,” Kenna said.
She enjoyed it, not only because she loves being around our grandchildren. She was just glad somebody took her to a movie.
Just about every grandparent is acquainted with Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff.
So far, I have successfully managed to avoid “Frozen 2.” I wasn’t as fortunate with the first one. But my time will come.
In buying great toys, grandmothers across the country help each other out.
They write user reviews so that other grandmas will know which toys are winners, and which to avoid. Kenna spends a lot of time reading those user reviews, and then she makes sure the boys don’t already have those toys. Their mother comes from a large family, so Kenna has to keep track of the toys they’ve gotten recently.
Kenna pays a lot of attention to who their favorite characters are. She knows that on “Paw Patrol,” they’re big fans of Ryder, Chase and Marshall.
The companies that produce these hit movies and TV shows must be making more money than we can imagine. It’s sad that little kids all over the world receive the same toys.
But my wife is mostly happy. Knowing which shows her grandkids like gives her some idea of what to buy. And because the kids live 1,500 miles away, she wants to buy them gifts they’ll love.
Watching shows with my grandsons expands my horizons.
When they visit, I see movies I never would have seen otherwise. I have to admit that “The Lego Movie” was much better than I expected.
It’s rare for me to see something so new. In the shows I watch, most of the actors are dead.
Grandpas like me lose themselves in old Westerns, except when the grandkids are around.
Kids’ interests go in phases. On their visit this time, we watched “Chip and Dale’s Rescue Rangers,” which their mother watched as a kid. That show debuted in the late 1980s, but is now carried on the new Disney+ streaming service. I’m so old I remember the original Chip and Dale, back before the chipmunks formed a detective agency.
Some things don’t change. Little kids have an affinity for both the heroes and the bad guys.
The heroes on “P.J. Masks” are Catboy, Owlette and Gekko. I prefer the Lone Ranger and Tonto, but what are you going to do?
Because it’s only fair, my wife and I make our grandkids watch shows from our era. I believe kids of any age would enjoy “Tom and Jerry” or “The Roadrunner.” My wife even had them watch a little bit of “The Flintstones.”
Even in these days of “Paw Patrol” and “P.J. Masks,” it’s still possible to have a yabba dabba doo time.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at (308) 381-9408.
