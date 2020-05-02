“Perhaps the biggest natural disaster in Nebraska history was the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, and Nebraska wasn’t even the epicenter of the devastation. Some people lost their way in the black clouds of dust and died in accidents. But victims estimated in the thousands succumbed to dust pneumonia and other ailments thought to have originated from the harsh conditions.
In Nebraska from 1936 to 1939, farmers were said to have lost $112 million in crops to the drought and more than $30 million to the grasshoppers, according to a column from historian Jim McKee. Populations decreased in many rural areas, the number of farms plummeted by as much as 50 percent and marriage and birth rates dropped to their lowest levels in decades.”
— Lincoln Journal Star
“The 1980 Grand Island tornado outbreak, also known as The Night of the Twisters, was a tornado outbreak that produced a series of destructive tornadoes that affected the city of Grand Island, Nebraska, on Tuesday, June 3, 1980. Seven tornadoes touched down in or near the city that night, killing five people and injuring 200…
Five people were killed by the tornadoes, over 200 more injured, and damages were estimated at more than $285 million (USD) ($600 million 2003 USD). In Nebraska, tornado warnings allowed people to get to safety in time, which prevented a higher death toll. The South Locust Street area in Grand Island was hardest hit, struck by the fifth tornado of the night (an F4 tornado). Much of the rubble and debris left by the tornadoes was placed in a landfill that now forms Tornado Hill, a popular biking and sledding spot in Grand Island today.”
— Wikipedia
As terrible as these events were, Grand Island did not succumb to the disaster. Instead, our resiliency was revealed. We came back each time better, bigger and stronger. Hard times test our grit. They push the limits of our current ways of thinking. They prove the caring dedication of community leaders and volunteers who step up to make impactful things happen.
It is no different today. While our community is hunkered down to weather this current COVID-19 storm, leaders and volunteers are hard at work addressing the needs of the day and preparing for the revitalization that is to come. There are still challenges to face, frustrations to endure, and unforeseen circumstances occurring, but we will emerge from it as we have in the past because of the hopeful and determined work being done now. Below are some cases in point.
Mayor Roger Steele has been holding press conferences twice a week — Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. — to communicate critical information to our community. He has been tireless in his pursuit of answers and assistance.
The Central District Health Department (CDHD) has provided a dashboard on their website (cdhd.ne.gov) to keep us all informed. Teresa Anderson, director at CDHD, has provided safety guidance and pandemic insight to help us navigate from day to day and week to week. This continuous communication and leadership from the top is essential.
A small army of representatives from various organizations and businesses have been e-meeting regularly over these last several weeks to discuss current conditions. This effort is being led by Heartland United Way and puts an emphasis on our most vulnerable, to include food security and mental health needs. This continuous dialog, collaboration, engagement and action planning is vital.
A sub-group has formed recently out of this effort, led by Jack Sheard of GIPS and Audrey Lutz of Multicultural Coalition, to help get out the critical safety messages in our area in multiple languages. You will see billboards, marquees, and businesses displaying safety messages reminding all of us to wear a mask when you go out, limit your outings, and use distancing to reduce risk and exposure. Ongoing and consistent messaging across all segments of our population is important.
Grow Grand Island, a partnership that includes our Chamber, Economic Development Corporation, Convention & Visitors Bureau, Hall County, and City via the food and beverage tax, has been focusing on what will be needed when we reach the recovery phase.
The recent launch of the Look Local Grow Local campaign is an example of a program that has taken shape over the last several months before COVID-19 was recognized as a severe threat. This initiative has been adapted to the urgency of today. It will evolve and continue to impact our community as businesses start to open, and well into our “new normal.”
Workforce-building initiatives that have been in the planning stages for months are not ceasing. Initiatives such as EDGE (upskilling) and degree-based internships sound unimportant with all that is going on right now, but these initiatives will play a key role when we are rebuilding, revitalizing and rejuvenating our local economy.
Lastly, putting an emphasis on community image through strategic marketing campaigns, as well as event planning for both the short-term and the long-term is vital. Grand Island has received national attention that casts a negative light for those who don’t know us or don’t know better. Also, visitors in surrounding towns that look to Grand Island for goods, services, dining and entertainment must feel comfortable to do so again.
We can’t wait for the time to be right to begin planning for “life after COVID-19.” We need to think beyond the current situation. This is the role Grow Grand Island and the partner organizations will play, because preparing now for recovery and future growth is smart.
Although our community has been hit hardest in our state, we have the advantage of tremendous health services, strong essential services, determined business owners/operators, dedicated industries, and caring residents who do amazing things to take care of one another.
If you take nothing else from this article, please find the hope interlaced throughout. Today is still difficult, but we’ve got this Grand Island! We have done it before and we will do it again. Together we will come out of this disaster better, bigger and stronger. History proves this.
Tonya Brown is the chairperson of Grow Grand Island.
