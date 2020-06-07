Typically, we end our communications with our thanks, but today I want to start with gratitude. Grand Island Public Schools is incredibly thankful for the community’s support and patience through the COVID-19 decisions made this spring.
During this situation, we have learned as much as our students have — and our teachers were teaching every day! Thank you to parents for helping keep students connected to schools during eLearning.
We will continue to build on what we’ve learned as we are going forward.
We’ve made the decision to keep summer learning opportunities virtually. These also began June 1. Please note, this will not simply be a continuation of eLearning; it includes more hands-on experiences and activities. Parents, please visit www.gips.org/summerlearning to find out more. It isn’t too late to get kids involved! There is something available for all students.
We respect the fact school is a crucial part of the planning for families and the community as a whole. The COVID-19 situation is very fluid, and GIPS leaders have been preparing for multiple conditions so we are prepared no matter the environment at the time of opening. Please understand, we will all need to be flexible to potential changes as needed once we do open.
From the very beginning of this situation all the way through today, our Board of Education has guided and supported the students, staff and community by focusing on Every Student, Every Day, A Success. This will continue to be the case going forward.
Our priorities remain strong. As we look to open this fall, we aim to keep students, staff and the community safe, while preserving the continuity of education of our children. We cannot — and will not — let barriers get in the way of the social emotional support we provide students. Likewise, there will be no excuses for a lack of equity or access from GIPS.
We hosted a Facebook Live Town Hall the last week of school to share where we are going and answer all questions. We will continue to communicate with the community throughout the summer when new information is ready.
We are taking as much time as we can to plan, while giving parents time to respond and react. For example, we opened our weight rooms for student athletes taking part in summer strength and conditioning on June 1. We held a Facebook event to answer questions May 31. We will continue to monitor and update throughout the summer as conditions fluctuate.
Our leadership team is concentrating on the plans for this fall. Our ultimate goal is to return to school in buildings in a traditional setting. While it remains to be seen if this is a reality, it will be our goal and — when it is reasonably safe to do so — we will attempt to do so.
The options we are looking into right now center around four main options:
— Opening in buildings on time with restrictions;
— Opening with a combination of in-person and eLearning;
— Opening with eLearning until we can be in buildings; and
— A combination of these options.
We will continue to follow data and the advice of our local, regional, state and national resources, government, medical and education leaders.
GIPS will always keep the safety of students and staff at the highest priority. However, we must understand even with the best guidelines in place, there is no way to prevent everyone from getting the virus. Our process will be to create the best situation we can to keep the most vulnerable population protected while opening school for the masses.
No decision we make will be made without the input of medical officials and the Nebraska Department of Education. Also, no decision will be made without engaging with our staff, parents and community.
As we learned this spring, our staff, parents and community were the driving force to help us make decisions. The two-way communication made our processes much stronger.
We found out early in the situation, we are better and stronger together. No matter where the COVID-19 situation leads us, we will be going forward together.
