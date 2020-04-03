Grand Island, I believe we are better and stronger together.
As we continue to navigate through COVID-19, I wanted to give the community an update from Grand Island Public Schools.
The biggest thing on our mind is the safety and well-being of our students, staff and community. We are making every decision with this in mind. We have been in frequent contact with local health officials as well as the state commissioner of education.
The news this week from the governor to keep school doors closed until the end of May means we won’t return to our buildings for the rest of our school year. This is a hard pill to swallow for all. We know our students miss their teachers. We know our parents have taken on more than we’ve ever asked of them before.
Our staff is also hurting. We are in the business of working with and for kids.
We miss being with our students. We miss seeing them in our classrooms and hallways and lunch rooms and athletic venues and on our stages and throughout our schools.
But we are still working and showing up in meaningful ways for our kids.
We have four priorities as a district through this COVID-19 situation.
GIPS eLearning is our way to maintain a continuity of learning: connecting kids and education. Our teachers and principals are tasked with turning a crisis into an opportunity. Some school districts across the country have closed their doors and said they are done. Not here. Every touchpoint with students will make a difference. We are doing this because of the impact continuous learning has on our students during these formative years.
Food security is a priority for us. While we continue to make changes to how and when we provide meals to kids during this situation, the overall volume of food is increasing while frequency of delivery will be decreasing. To be mindful of the safety for our nutrition services staff, we will be giving out multiple days’ worth of meals at a time. This allows us to better practice social distancing. We will maintain eight sites and serve all kids under age 18 from all schools in the community. We are there for our kids.
Social emotional and mental health for our students, our parents and our staff is also a major concern. We know our students still have needs that must be addressed. This includes things like anxiety, depression, tough obstacles and other issues they are facing. Many parents rely on our social workers and counselors to assist with this. Our social workers and counselors are meeting with students. We have our employee assistance program available for staff that allow them access to counseling and therapy services. We have established a new Facebook resource for parents. We will continue to pay attention to students’ families during these times and provide reassurance they are not alone. We are partners.
Access and equity continue to be a priority. Frequent and consistent communication to all stakeholders has been key for keeping everyone united. Our IT staff and school principals are making sure students have the devices and internet connectivity needed for eLearning. We went through a list of students, individually, to make sure we have access for kids. We continue to tackle this issue.
Beyond these four priorities, we have a commitment to our community. For Grand Island to be successful and stay strong through this situation, we know we need to support our local businesses. GIPS will continue to pay our staff. We will continue to support our local partners. We will continue to build the community in all the ways we can. We appreciate the support and understanding shown as we’ve made tough decisions and discovered new ways of doing business.
One of the hardest decisions we have made is the change to graduation plans. We announced to our seniors and their families Wednesday evening our plans to have a virtual commencement ceremony.
The disappointment students and their families are expressing in the situation is shared with our team. This is not the ideal solution. I am heartbroken I won’t be able to shake every graduate’s hand, look them in the eye and congratulate them on their monumental accomplishment. I am heartbroken families will be robbed of the chance to see their students walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
That said, we couldn’t safely have the traditional ceremony in person. The May 17 date is a scheduled and known end date for our students and families and we will honor students on that day. We are open to the opportunity to celebrate our graduates appropriately when it is safe to gather in a large group again. We will continue the conversation on this topic.
I really want to thank our students, our families, our community, our staff and our Board of Education. Everyone is taking on this challenge with a positive attitude. Community is the heartbeat of who we are. It binds us in these challenging times. One thing that is certain is how much hope we bring to each other.
Our engagement has never been higher. This terrible situation, which will likely get worse before it gets better, has actually filled me with pride. Pride in our staff, pride in our community and families, pride in our students.
We are, indeed, better and stronger together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.