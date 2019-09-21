The last couple of weeks, I’ve been on the lam from the law.
My left turning signal is broken, so I’m constantly expecting to be pulled over.
The problem is that, in Grand Island, police cars are everywhere. Or at least they seem to be.
You see white Ford Explorers everywhere you go. Not all of them are Grand Island police vehicles. But you can never really rest easy until he passes you.
Plus, it seems like half the drivers on the road have white SUVs and mini-vans. So police presence is everywhere. If that’s not enough, Hall County deputies drive Tauruses — the most nondescript vehicle ever made by the American automotive industry.
If you’re breaking the law, as I am, you also have to worry about unmarked police cars.
Trouble could be around every corner. It seems that law enforcement is always bearing down on you.
I feel like Richard Kimball squirming under the relentless pursuit of Lt. Gerard. Or, for the theatrically minded, I’m Jean Valjean being chased by Inspector Javert.
Drivers always have to behave when it seems like police cruisers are everywhere. Buying Ford Explorers is a great way to save taxpayer money. Grand Island police seem to have almost as many vehicles as Jerry’s Sheet Metal.
My problem began — as all problems do — with getting an oil change.
The folks at Jiffy Lube were the ones who told me about my bad turning signal. Of course, with cars, the problems are rarely minor. I later found out it’s an electrical problem.
You don’t realize how often you use your turning signal until it’s broken.
The problem is so annoying I try to think of ways to avoid turning left. But you can take that solution to extremes. You never have to turn left if you just drive around the planet. But a 24,000-mile detour seems drastic.
Why don’t I just use hand signals to keep the law off my back? The problem is that my driver’s side window doesn’t open. I probably wore it out from all my visits to drive-through windows.
Not only am I always looking for John Law, I’m having to drive defensively at every moment.
If any kind of an accident happens, you know they’re going to look at the guy whose signal doesn’t work.
Plus, I feel a little guilty. You know how terrible that guy is who doesn’t use his turning signal? It’s not fun being that guy.
One solution might be to limit my driving entirely to roundabouts. But even on those, you’re supposed to use your turning signal.
For the second time, my car is in the shop, as my mechanic looks into electrical solutions.
My late father, looking down from heaven, is very disappointed in me. He believed strongly that if your headlight or turning signal goes out, you fix it yourself. As usual, he was right.
I’ve been dreading, if I’m pulled over, having to deal with my glove compartment. Finally, late this week, I dug up my registration and proof of insurance. If one of those millions of white SUVs comes looking for me, I’m ready.
Right now, I’m driving my wife’s pickup now. I’m not crazy about that pickup, but there are two good things about it.
No. 1, the turning signals work. And, almost as good, the driver’s side window goes up and down, which is great news when I go to Burger King.
But if my car doesn’t get fixed soon, somebody else is going to get a crack at working on a 2004 Honda Accord.
Signal or not, indicating my intention won’t be a problem.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependnet.com.
