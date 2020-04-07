COVID-19 is here in Nebraska. It is here in Grand Island. And we are quickly becoming the hotspot in the state.
As physicians in Grand Island, we are finding ourselves dealing with COVID-19 head-on, just like our colleagues on the coasts. We knew it was coming, and we have been working hard for weeks to slow down the spread and prepare to keep our community and ourselves safe once it arrived. However, COVID-19’s arrival has been much swifter than we ever imagined. And, we know from very clear data from other places throughout the world, that the incidence is going to increase dramatically in the next two weeks if nothing further is done to mitigate the spread in our community.
As of Monday morning there have been 56 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the three counties of the Central District Health Department. This is up from 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases - only one week ago.
Those of us working on the front lines in healthcare in Grand Island know that the confirmed COVID-19 cases do not even begin to show the full picture of what is happening here. Data from only one of the primary care clinics in town in the past 7 days show that there were 107 people who appear to have COVID-19 but were not able to meet current guidelines for testing - because we are so limited on our testing supplies. An additional 59 people did meet criteria for testing through that clinic, and of those tests 15 are still pending. This does not include the numbers from the other three primary care clinics, the urgent care clinics or the emergency room at CHI Health St. Francis. Those healthcare facilities are all seeing similar or even larger numbers. Therefore, as of today, we estimate that there are approximately 500 symptomatic individuals in our community with COVID-19 that have accessed medical care. According to a recent paper in the journal Science, it is believed that 86% of infections are undocumented cases. If this is true, we estimate there are around 3,500 people in our community, right now, who have the virus.
The healthcare system in our community is a good one. But it was not built for a pandemic.
We love our vibrant and diverse community and want to work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 here, but we need the help of Gov. Ricketts.
The current health directive measures in Hall County to reduce the number of people outside of their homes, are not enough. There are too many people still working outside the home. Many of these individuals are working in close quarters without proper mitigation strategies in place to slow the spread of this disease. To make matters worse, many of those workers live in large, multi-generational households where access to health information is limited, which will facilitate the spread of the virus to the most vulnerable populations, and quickly.
The physicians in Grand Island need the governor to recognize what is happening here and work more closely with the Central District Health Department to implement more rigorous policies that force people to stay at home and to slow the spread of this pandemic in our community and more access to testing.
Dr. Libby Crockett is an obstetrician/gynecologist at Grand Island Clinic. Dr. Rebecca Steinke is a family physician at Family Practice of Grand Island and Central District Health Department medical director. Other physicians who signed the article are Susan Newman, Molly Johnson, Erica Haake, Kathryn Kenna, Lindsey Mettenbrink, Scott Frankforter, J.D. Law, David Crockett, Chad Vieth, Gary Settje, Kenneth Vettel, Sara Graybill, Richard Fruehling, Zachary Meyer, Tyler Vettel, Steven Husen, Nate Murdoch, Douglas Boon, Ryan Crouch, Daniel Novinski, Joe Vavricek, Timothy Gardner, Janice Kutilek, Adam Brosz, Jane McDonald, David Swift, Jennifer Brown, Jay Anderson, Douglas Herbek, Mathew Day, Kimberly Mickels, Nikhil Jagan, Manoj Suryanarayanan, Vinay Singh, Shoaib Junejo, Zeeshan Khalid, Madhavi Cherukula, Suresh Manapuram, Melissa Law, Brian Fey, Marie Rodahorst, Ryan Ramaekers, John Allen, Benjamin Hanzel, Douglas Clark, Shu-Ming Wang, Sarah Creamer and Travis Hageman.
