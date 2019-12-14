In a season when people focus on the positive, let’s look at 30 good things about Grand Island.
Here are some of the local traditions of which to be proud:
— The donations that JBS employees give to the Salvation Army and other organizations every December.
— The Grand Island Senior High Air Force Junior ROTC cadets, who are always helping somebody.
— The nonprofit groups that collect Best Choice bar codes to raise money for worthy causes.
— Our very successful Habitat for Humanity.
— The dapper Jefferson Gentlemen.
— The free Christmas dinners, including the Christmas Eve lunch served by the Knights of Columbus at St. Mary’s and the Christmas Day dinner at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
— The AOK Ladies.
— The Literacy Council of Grand Island.
— People from Master Stylists and Xenon Academy giving free haircuts at community events.
— All of the hunter safety classes in this area.
Other distinctive activities in this area:
— Seeing how happy everyone is when all of the underpasses are open.
— Following the Bruce family on the furniture store’s radio ads.
— Keeping up with the soap opera that is the Northwest School District. In so many ways, it’s all about Chapman.
— Seeing the racing pigs, large rabbits and beautiful llamas at the State Fair.
— People hauling marijuana from Colorado on I-80 think they can beat our canines. They can’t.
— Buying peaches to support the Central Catholic girls basketball team.
In addition to Northwest and the Hall County Supervisors, there is other drama ahead.
It’s fun to speculate on plans for the city’s biggest roundabout. Among local merchants and senior citizens, it could almost become a war. Years from now, people will look back on the Battle for Five Points.
What else is fun?
I enjoy listening to “American Top 40” from the ‘70s every Sunday on 98.9 FM.
I love it when Rotary members play “Rat on a Rotarian,” reporting on a significant event in another member’s life so that person has to cough up some money.
I like how people proudly recall Diamond Joe, a handsome chestnut.
I admire the businesses that bring free food to people undergoing cancer treatment.
I like all the places that serve free meals to vets on Veterans Day.
How could anybody not like the hard-working Steve White? If you don’t know where Steve is, my co-worker, Austin Koeller, says he’s “probably out in some cornfield.”
Tyson McLamb, Wood River’s own, is the friendliest security man at the Hall County Courthouse.
I like the expressions people use around here. At the State Fair this year, I talked with a man about the price of a hot beef sundae. We agreed the cost was substantial. “It’ll shoot a 10 dollar bill in the head pretty hard,” he said.
I like the fact that you can use grain to make a pledge to your church.
I like dining at the Finish Line, which Austin Koeller says has a ‘70s vibe.
Grand Island is home to both the Fabulous Foxy Fedoras Red Hat Society and the Yakkety Yakkers Toastmasters. I think the two groups should merge.
Another great thing about Grand Island is Paradise Donuts, where everything with a hole in it costs $1.05, including tax.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.
