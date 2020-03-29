While completely avoiding the topic of the coronavirus might be difficult with the way it is affecting all of our lives, there are plenty of good stories to come out of the pandemic.
Let’s take a moment and focus on those, instead of the much more sobering ones that are all too readily available.
How about the woman who gave birth in the toilet paper aisle of a Walmart in Springfield, Mo.?
It was perfect timing. Where in a store is there more space to give birth during the current pandemic than the wide-open, empty toilet paper aisle?
Businesses are also getting creative trying to survive in these economic times.
Restaurants are turning to carryout, curbside or delivery-only models. Some businesses are teaming up to deliver their products together.
Even those businesses that some might consider on the questionable side are doing what they can to keep from having to close their doors.
One Las Vegas strip club offers a drive-through show — with performers 6 feet apart, of course — and sanitizer wrestling, which seems to be a waste of a very valuable product right now.
A Portland, Ore., club is offering home food delivery by two employees. The dancers will be wearing masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
Got to love that American ingenuity. Gives one hope that our nation will make it through this crisis after all.
People around the world are finding ways to socialize from a safe distance.
A quick check of online videos shows senior citizens enjoying drinks together on a driveway with 6 feet clearly marked between lawn chairs, a neighbor sending a beer (a Corona) across the street via remote-controlled car and residents in Copenhagen doing workouts together while social distancing from their apartment balconies.
Sports fans may be suffering from the pains of not seeing any live events outside of Australian Rules Football at 4 a.m. on the TV set, but the collection of classic games being broadcast is a fan’s dream.
Even better, watch your favorite team’s regional sports network and you are guaranteed that your beloved squad will not lose a game until the real action resumes.
Sports broadcasters are bored. Joe Buck is calling play-by-play of videos of fans doing day-to-day activities.
NHL play-by-play announcer Doc Emrick did a masterful job of calling an auto shop employee replacing his windshield wiper.
The Oakland Athletics broadcast team has been taking things a step further, calling “games” made up of submitted footage of people playing baseball.
The music scene has shut down until it is safe for people to once again gather in large numbers to enjoy a concert experience.
But a number of bands and artists have put on online living room performances to give the gift of music to those stuck in their homes. It may seem like a small thing with everything going on, but for music fans, getting a small break from the worrisome situation the world is in can be a nice mental health reset.
In more serious matters, this crisis has led to many sacrifices, from those risking their own health in their jobs as first responders to those who are donating their money.
The need for protective masks and other supplies for medical professions can’t be overstated. Celebrities giving large donations to help pay for those supplies can be a literal lifesaver for those who work in hospitals.
We can only hope that soon the good news surrounding COVID-19 will outweigh all of the bad.
Life will slowly return to normal.
And one child born in an aisle in a Walmart in Missouri will grow up with one heck of a story to tell.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
