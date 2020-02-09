If you have ever considered running for school board, but aren’t sure what it takes to run and serve, we have a solution for you. Next Sunday, February 16, the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education is conducting a workshop explaining the duties, expectations and responsibilities of a school board member.
GIPS Board of Education members are elected, non-paid officials who help shape the course of education in Grand Island. The GIPS Board is unique in that it is a nine-member board representing three different wards within the city. A map detailing each ward is available on the Hall County Election commissioner’s website. All three wards have open seats for the 2020 election. The deadline for non-incumbent candidates to file for the board is March 2.
We realize people have questions about what it means to be a Board of Education member. We have developed a workshop to provide basics about the district, information on how to file, details about the expectations of a board member and, most importantly, how much time a board member devotes to the position.
In the past, the GIPS Board has had vacant positions for which no one filed. Board leadership has been considering a workshop like this in an effort to be more proactive and to make sure potential candidates have the information they need to make an informed decision about whether or not to file for a position on the board.
Our district is rich in diversity and the Board of Education is committed to making sure ALL kids receive the education they need and deserve to be prepared to make positive contributions to society and thrive in an ever-changing world. The most important qualification a person needs to serve on the board of education is a passion for making a difference in children’s lives.
If you have ever considered serving on the Board of Education, or if you know someone who would make a good board member, we invite you to join us Sunday, February 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kneale Administration Building, on the corner of Webb Road and Highway 30, for our first-ever GIPS School Board 101: Exploring What it Takes to Serve seminar.
Your attendance does not mean you are committed to filing for a position on the board. If you plan to attend, please let us know by emailing wsargent@gips.org. However, if you decide last minute to attend, you are more than welcome to join us, we just want to be prepared with enough materials for all in attendance.
We look forward to sharing the excitement of serving on the GIPS Board of Education and hope to see all interested potential candidates next Sunday.
