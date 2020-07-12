This week we announced our models for reopening school this fall for Grand Island Public Schools students. If you haven’t seen our plan, you can view it at www.gips.org/reimagined.
Here’s the quick version:
We have three models we’ll be utilizing, depending on the situation in Grand Island, Hall County and all of Nebraska:
GIPS REIMAGINED MODEL: Majority of students are served onsite, with the option of online at the request of parent and determined by district guidelines.
GIPS SELECT MODEL: Specific predetermined programs and services will be onsite, others will be served remotely via eLearning.
GIPS REMOTE MODEL: Due to restrictions, all students are taught remotely via eLearning.
We worked with a number of local and state medical, education and public officials and leaders to create this plan. We also have a Pandemic Team of 22 district staff who have met nearly daily since mid-March to plan, respond and solve problems for our students, staff and families.
On top of this, we enlisted the help of 147 staff members from across the district to take part in the design of these three plans.
As of today, we are opening school on Aug. 12 in the GIPS Reimagined Model with the majority of students in school buildings.
We have seven key components to be executed daily for the safety of all:
1. Group students to minimize exposure and allow for contact tracing.
2. Manage classroom environments to maximize social distancing.
3. Require face coverings by all.
4. Conduct daily screenings and temperature checks.
5. Provide aggressive hand washing schedules throughout the school day.
6. Enhance cleaning protocols across the buildings and grounds throughout the day.
7. Minimize guests on site and utilize virtual options when possible or required.
We know these restrictions may not fit for all families. We also know for some students, eLearning is the best option regardless of which model the district is operating in.
For that reason, we have created GIPS Virtual School. Parents can request students be in Virtual School no matter which model the district is in. Students in Virtual School will have an assigned teacher with regular routines and engagement in daily lessons. They will have scheduled times to meet throughout the day. At the secondary level, students may utilize distance learning to be enrolled in the same class at the same time as students on campus, just taking part virtually from home.
The deadline is Friday, July 17. We will host a Facebook Live event Monday evening to answer questions parents may have about the Virtual School before making a decision.
Our eLearning as a whole has been enhanced from this spring based on student, staff and parent feedback. If we move to the GIPS Select Model or the GIPS Remote Model, our students will maintain daily schedules similar to what they had when on campus. Teachers will have regular times for students and virtual office hours for parents to make contact.
Attendance and engagement will be expected daily and grades will be taken from day one.
We could not have done what we’ve done to this point without the help of our staff, our parents and families and our supportive community. As we move into the fall, we will again leverage these positive partnerships.
GIPS Reimagined serves as a road map to traverse through the conditions ahead and stay on course, as the path is predicted to change on this journey through a new world. Science is ever-evolving and, sometimes, quite bewildering. We are very grateful for the feedback of parents and overwhelming guidance of officials on all levels and will continue to monitor various data points in real time. We will be ready to make the necessary shifts expeditiously and effectively together.
What our education system and teachers are up against is astronomical. However, we remain an institution of hope for Every Student, Every Day, A Success. We have anchored on our beliefs and equity value statement to keep our promise of students prepared to make positive contributions to society and thrive in an ever-changing world.
Students, families, staff, community and partners: you are pivotal to our plan. Considerations are necessary for the health and well being of family and community dynamics. During these times, we understand the need for parents to be involved in the decision for their child to attend school in person or at home. Our plans honor and value the individual needs of our staff and parents.
It is important everyone in the community continue to practice the safe habits to reduce risk that have gotten us to this point: Wearing face coverings in public, social distancing and frequent hand washing, among the other mitigation efforts.
This is our opportunity to take these challenges and go forward creatively to reimagine public education for the next generation. Let’s do it even Better and Stronger Together in GIPS Reimagined.
