This week marks the beginning of Nebraska’s 107th Legislature session. As we spend time in committees listening to testifiers and debating on the floor of the Legislature, I am just as grateful to represent District 35 as I was at the beginning of my term three years ago. With every year comes a new set of challenges that I am ready to tackle and solve on behalf of my constituents.
Since being sworn in during 2017, I have listened closely to constituents who have shared information about issues that affect their everyday lives. I’ve also continued to discover new ways to work with all 48 of my fellow senators. As a member of a bipartisan Legislature, we have a unique opportunity to work in a unicameral. Now more than ever it is important that Nebraska’s senators work together for the hardworking people of our state to represent their interests.
This interim I introduced a variety of legislative resolutions designed to study different topics. This includes LR200, which examined the level of programming at the Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Centers (YRTCs) in Geneva and Kearney. After speaking with YRTC staff and several public officials, we’ve found that additional funding is needed in order to provide programming for youth at the YRTCs. Many of the juveniles have severe behavioral and mental health issues that they need help managing, and effective programming will give them access to therapy and other mental health services.
Programming will also enable youth to build a foundation for success by helping them develop their life skills, give them more responsibility, and encourage them to engage in their communities. This is one issue in particular that I will follow closely and continue to learn more about as the legislative session begins.
Last session I introduced LB424, a bill which focused on turning abandoned properties into appealing and affordable housing through the use of land banks. This issue remains a priority for me, and I will continue to support making our neighborhoods safer by fixing dilapidated, unused buildings by expanding the opportunity to form land banks across our state.
Additionally, I plan on introducing legislation that addresses the health and wellness of Nebraskans, specifically our children. During the interim I introduced LR173, a study which examined health concerns related to the public use of and secondhand exposure to electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and other related products, such as e-cigarettes and vapor devices. The study also examined whether to include ENDS devices in Nebraska’s Clean Air Act.
Ultimately our research found that vapor created by ENDS devices releases nicotine and other dangerous chemicals into the air, potentially affecting the health of bystanders through secondhand exposure. Several public health officials testified at the LR173 hearing and agreed with this assessment. Since this hearing, several of our city councils across the state, including Grand Island’s, have banned the use of these devices in public spaces.
I look forward to advocating for legislation that keeps the promise of our Clean Indoor Air Act by ensuring public spaces and places of employment remain free of these chemicals.
This year, my fellow senators and I will be debating many important issues, including property tax relief, tax incentive programs, state school aid and university funding, prison reform and Medicaid expansion. I am looking forward to listening and collaborating with my colleagues to create real change for all Nebraskans.
I hope you will share your thoughts and concerns with me as we move forward. My staff and I will do our best to serve you in any way possible, as well as lead you to different agencies and committees in the Legislature that can provide you with additional information and assistance.
Dan Quick of Grand Island represents District 35 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.