Before my oldest son goes to sleep at night, his regular viewing selections include two old TV shows. One is very relaxing. The other one is grim.
Sometimes, he turns on an episode of Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting.” After a long day, Benj wants a show that’s not demanding. “It’s something that’s enjoyable to watch before going to bed,” Benj says.
You can pay close attention or just have the show on in the background, Benj says. Almost everybody admires the late artist’s peaceful manner. But Benj also enjoys just watching him work.
“The Joy of Painting” also contains drama. Bob often makes what seems to be a mistake. He applies paint somewhere that looks like it’s “going to sabotage the entire thing, and it ends up much being better because of it,” Benj says.
Rather than happy little accidents, another show Benj watches involves deliberate crime. He likes “Unsolved Mysteries,” hosted by Robert Stack. For some reason, Benj and his friends became fans of that odd little show when they were young.
Benj’s wife, Anne, has no problem with Bob Ross. But she is simply not interested in “Unsolved Mysteries.”
“Her point with ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ is that it’s generally a husband killing a wife,” Benj says. “She’s not terribly enthused to watch that before she goes to bed.”
Benj’s sister is also not crazy about the show.
“I absolutely cannot watch ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ before bed, because too many of them are way too spooky and then I have to sleep with a light on,” Brenna says.
Benj, 35. also sometimes watches a show called “Forensic Files,” which his wife abhors.
“Almost every episode, the husband’s killing the wife for insurance money or because he’s having an affair or because of insurance money and he’s having an affair,” Benj says.
Anne hates it because the husband always gets away with it.
Benj likes “Forensic Files” because it’s broken into 20-minute segments. “And you don’t have to pay attention because they recap the thing every seven minutes when it would have been coming back from a commercial break,” he says.
Before falling asleep, Anne likes to watch sitcoms like “The Office” and “New Girl.” The idea is to watch shows that follow a familiar pattern and are enjoyable to watch, Benj says.
Although Anne doesn’t like to fall asleep with a murder fresh in her mind, she doesn’t mind “The Joy of Painting.” She watched it when she was young.
Even though he died in 1995, Ross seems to speak to today’s young adults.
In 2018, customers watched almost one million hours of “The Joy of Painting” on Hulu, which streams the show.
Our other son, Bryan, also likes Bob Ross. “He’s a very soothing presence and it’s peaceful watching his constant botching and blunders transform into happy trees and majestic landscapes,” Bryan wrote in an email.
“Robert Stack is the antithesis of Bob Ross,” Bryan continued. “Where Bob Ross is gentle and encouraging, Bob Stack is chilling and ominous and will cut you to your core. Bob Ross will put you to sleep, Bob Stack will put you to sleep.”
Just the fact that “writing an email about Robert Stack at 9:20 at night gives me the willies and has me creeped out says everything you need to know,” says Bryan, 33. “No part of my childhood was more terrifying than making the mistake of watching ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ alone at night. I represent my entire generation with that experience.
“The only thing that could corrupt a Bob Ross episode would be seeing that out-of-place smudge transform into a raincoat-laden Robert Stack looming behind that suddenly terrifying happy tree,” Bryan wrote.
