Watching my oldest son and his wife take care of their two sons, both younger than 4, I don’t know how they do it.
Anne says she’s in good shape from chasing kids around. Because of the demands of being a mother, she’s developed muscles in strange places.
Keeping two little boys alive and well is a full-time job. “They try inadvertently to kill themselves at least twice an hour,” Anne says.
They seek out and destroy. When they arrive in a room, their attitude is, “Let me tear it to shreds.”
They find joy in places that adults do not. Our youngest grandchild “goes in to flush the toilet pretty much every hour on the hour,” Anne says.
When we visited last week, we tried to help out.
As she sat folding laundry, my wife said, “I forgot how much laundry kids go through.”
It doesn’t bother Kenna when the kids cry. “Not my problem,” she says.
Kenna loves seeing the boys, but she never offers advice. “I’ve raised my kids. I don’t need to do it again,” she says.
Back in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, Kenna says she didn’t read or sleep for five years. That is now the lifestyle of Anne and Benj, who put in a full day each morning before they even head for work.
A few times a year, I watch the boys run rampant.
Usually, one boy wants what the other one has.
Every once in a while, one will veer off to check on his toys just do see how they’re doing.
I think they’d be great at Australian Rules Football — full contact, no padding, trying to grab control of a ball. For two little boys, what could be more natural?
Connor’s favorite word is “Mine.” He also says “I do it” a lot. When I let him play with my car keys, his intentions were obvious. He thinks he can drive.
Grandparents get to learn all about the shows their grandkids watch.
We know all about Marshall and the other characters on “Paw Patrol.” I’ve also become intimately familiar with “Toy Story.”
Connor loves it when his dad speaks in an Elmo voice, from “Sesame Street.”
The boys are way more charming than their grandfather.
Bryan’s girlfriend, Kel, who was with us, wanted to kidnap Connor, who turns 2 in September.
He has eyelashes that people pay for, Kel said. It’s also hard to resist his wild blond hair, blue eyes and constant smile.
One time, our daughter felt a hug wasn’t really sincere, “but I still enjoyed the snuggles,” she said.
With Connor, you can look for a family resemblance all day long. “He doesn’t look a thing like anyone in our family, but he is fun,” Brenna said.
Young people aren’t always charming. Luke, who turns 4 in December, sometimes tells his parents or his grandparents that he needs his space.
My wife doesn’t worry about it. “He’s 3,” she says. He’ll get over it.
We’re glad to be around them, even when they’re having a full-blown meltdown.
I know some people who accompany their grandkids to Disney World. I admire the energy level of those people, but I know one thing.
You’ll never see me touring the Magic Kingdom with two little kids who never stop moving.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.