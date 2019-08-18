Depending upon where you live, the changing of the seasons takes place somewhere between mid-August and early September.
Suddenly, the photos of cute pets and the screeching, largely inaccurate political memes disappear from social media.
For a short time, they are replaced by a nonstop flood of back-to-school photos.
It is officially back-to-school season.
At least, it usually is.
The back-to-school pics on social media had a different look for parents whose children attend Grand Island Senior High this year.
Instead of a teenager glaring toward the demanding adult, barely tolerating this tradition, this year’s pics of GISH students on the first day of school included pixels of high-schoolers buried under piles of blankets still in bed.
And, for my high school student at least, that picture could have been taken at 10 a.m.
There’s nothing like a mold delay to cause a little excitement at the start of a school year.
Yes, the 2,600-plus students at Grand Island Senior High got to extend their summer vacations by two days (three for the lucky freshmen) due to the discovery of nontoxic mold in classrooms.
First of all, credit goes to Grand Island Public Schools for quickly and transparently handling this situation.
Even if the mold is nontoxic, there is the risk of somebody having an allergic reaction to it. And the last thing that we need is teenagers saying they might literally be allergic to school classrooms.
Through social media and a press conference, school officials quickly spread the word and kept parents, students and everyone else involved with GISH well informed.
But ...
This is the conspiracy era. If the Trumps, Clintons and British royal family can combine to suicide Jeffrey Epstein’s body double, then there has to be more to the story.
Are closed-off classrooms and high humidity really the culprit of this mold?
Since reports are that school cheese hasn’t changed a bit since my days in school, I have my doubts.
I also doubt that locker rooms have changed much over those decades either. I’m lucky that I didn’t catch the bubonic plague from the football pads from a few of my teammates.
And, as someone who has just been exposed to the world of band once his children started participating, why isn’t there more of an outcry about the existence of spit valves? This has to be a better kept secret than Area 51 ... and for good reason. Gross.
This is why the shrinking newsrooms in print and broadcast media are such a problem. These hard-hitting questions shouldn’t be asked by a sports guy who has too much time on his hands just because the high school football schedule is pushed back a week this year.
Speaking about having too much free time, Mold Break 2019 gave teenagers some of that along with a topic that is just begging for snarky, sarcastic responses.
It is little surprise that within hours someone had designed a logo for the new Grand Island Senior High “Academy of Mold Growth: My School Year, Delayed” among the other memes.
I fully expect some interesting T-shirts on the newly scheduled first day of school.
Now that the mold situation has (hopefully) passed, it is time for the real first-day-of-school pictures to be taken and for another year to begin.
Out with the mold, in with the new.